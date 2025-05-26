Government to promote plan for integrating haredim into medical studies

The government is expected to advance a proposal to establish a task force aimed at integrating members of the haredi community into medical studies, with a focus on boosting Jerusalem’s healthcare infrastructure.

The initiative, led by Health Minister Uriel Busso and Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush, would bring together representatives from the Health and Labor ministries, the Council for Higher Education, and the Authority for Economic and Social Development of the Haredi Sector.

The task force will be headed by the director-general of the Health Ministry and the director-general of the Labor Ministry or their representative.

Its goal is to develop a dedicated framework for training haredi doctors, with recommendations to be submitted to the health minister within 90 days.

A key aspect of the proposal is its emphasis on Jerusalem, reflecting a broader national strategy to address the shortage of physicians in Israel while strengthening medical services in the capital.

The task force is expected to consider several mechanisms to facilitate integration, including pre-academic preparatory programs, personalized support throughout medical school, and appropriate accommodations, while upholding rigorous academic and professional standards.

Promoting integration and social mobility

“This is a bridge between a national need and a social opportunity,” Buso said. “Integrating the haredi public into medical studies is key to reinforcing the healthcare system, promoting social mobility, and cultivating a new generation of dedicated doctors who will serve all citizens. Jerusalem, our eternal capital, is the natural place to begin.”

Porush emphasized that the initiative would respect community values while opening new pathways.

“We are working to strengthen healthcare in Jerusalem while allowing haredi individuals who have completed their basic education to pursue medical studies,” he said. “This plan enables them to contribute meaningfully without compromising their way of life.”

Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur said the move aligns with broader national employment goals.

“Integrating diverse populations into high-knowledge, high-wage professions is essential,” he said. “Bringing haredim into the field of medicine will ease pressure on the healthcare system and open valuable opportunities for a key segment of Israeli society.”