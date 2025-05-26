MedEx returns to Paris: hundreds of Doctors and medical students express interest in making aliyah

More than 300 doctors and medical students from France, Belgium, and Switzerland attended the MedEx conference in Paris on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Now in its second year in the French capital, the event is part of a national initiative aimed at encouraging Jewish doctors from around the world to make aliyah and join Israel’s healthcare system.

In light of the severe shortage of physicians in Israel, the event offered participants a streamlined, professional, and comprehensive immigration track, including license recognition, employment support, housing assistance, and financial incentives, especially for those choosing to settle in Israel’s southern and northern regions.

During the event, over 40 applications for medical license conversion were submitted to the Israeli Ministry of Health. Since the start of 2024, approximately 650 doctors have made aliyah, with an additional 130 already arriving in 2025.

Wide Partnership and Clear Goals

The national program is led by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry for the Development of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, in partnership with Nefesh B’Nefesh and The Jewish Agency. It is supported by leading philanthropic foundations such as the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Fund, the Azrieli Foundation, the Arison Foundation, and the Jewish Federations of North America.

In 2024, MedEx events also took place in London, Los Angeles, and Buenos Aires, receiving an enthusiastic response. In 2025, the initiative is set to expand to additional global locations, with the goal of bringing approximately 2,000 Jewish doctors to Israel over the next five years. French doctors visit the booths at the Paris Medex conference. (credit: YONIT SCHILLER)

Event Highlights and One-on-One Consultations

The Paris conference included direct meetings between participants and representatives from hospitals, health funds, government offices, the Israel Medical Association, and other relevant organizations. Attendees were introduced to fast-track absorption processes, significant financial incentives, and practical information on license recognition, housing, and employment. Approximately 25% of participants were advanced medical students considering completing their internships and residencies in Israel.

The event also followed a major announcement by the Scientific Council of the Israel Medical Association regarding the launch of a new “Green Track,” which grants an exemption from the adaptation period previously required for immigrant physicians from France, the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

Voices from the Field

Gidi Sahar, a medical advisor to the Mayor of Dimona, emphasized the importance of integrating doctors into peripheral regions: “We need quality doctors in the South. French physicians are highly regarded and motivated. They can thrive not just in central Israel but also in what some call the periphery—though I don’t like that term. Dimona isn’t peripheral.”

A representative from Clalit Health Services said, “Meeting the doctors here allows us to recruit much-needed professionals. We help resolve their concerns, validate documents, and show them where they’re needed across the country.”

Ilan, a cardiologist from France, shared: “I’m considering aliyah. The climate in France isn’t great for Jews right now. I came to learn about the process and get some guidance.”

Sarah, a medical student from France, added: “I hope to do my internship and residency in Israel. There’s a lot of antisemitism in universities. Even though I haven’t had bad experiences personally, I know others who have.”

A representative from the Negev and Galilee Ministry explained: “We offer up to 400,000 shekels over three years for doctors who move to and work in priority areas. We also help their spouses with employment and provide support with salary negotiations, housing, and more.”

Leadership Committed to the Cause

Minister of Health Uriel Buso, who attended the event, stated: “Bringing doctors to Israel is not just a medical necessity – it’s a supreme Zionist act. Thanks to our national plan, hundreds of dedicated and skilled physicians have already joined the Israeli healthcare system.”

Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer, added: “This aliyah is a powerful expression of unity and resilience during challenging times. We’re working hard to remove barriers and ensure every doctor can integrate smoothly.”

Minister for the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, stressed: “Doctors who choose to live and work in the Negev and Galilee are a blessing for the entire country. This conference reflects the deep strategic partnership between the Jewish people in Israel and the Diaspora.”

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder of Nefesh B’Nefesh, summarized: “The response this year in Paris was outstanding. In 2024, we surpassed our goal and brought over 500 doctors to Israel. The momentum is strong and deeply inspiring.”

Tony Gelbart, Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founder and chairman, concluded: “We returned to Paris this year because of the overwhelming success of last year’s event. The strong demand among local Jewish doctors shows just how eager they are to contribute their skills to Israel and begin a new chapter there.”