'How can I recover when I'm here and they're there?': Romi Gonen shares health updates on socials

After 471 days in Hamas captivity, Romi Gonen opens up about her slow recovery, ongoing struggles, and hope for the safe return of all captives.

Former hostage Romi Gonen shared that she is preparing for a second surgery on her hand, along with other personal updates, on Tuesday morning from the rehabilitation ward at Tel Hashomer.

Romi Gonen is preparing for the second surgery on her hand after three months of intensive rehabilitation. 

She shared that she was disappointed at the lack of a hostage deal to bring the rest of the captives home. 

“Disappointed that I haven’t progressed, that I’m still in the hospital, and mainly that there are still 58 captives in Gaza,” she posted on social media.

“Three months after the first surgery. Heading towards the second surgery. Meetings with soldiers and civilians wounded physically and mentally. All of us supporting and encouraging one another,” she added.

'How can I recover when I’m here and they are there?'

Romi spoke about the emotional struggles she goes through while knowing there are still hostages that remain captive. “The road is still long, and sometimes the strength runs out. There are frustrations, mental crises, and disappointments. How can I recover when I’m here and they are there?

"I receive treatment while others beg for a single pill of acetaminophen. I can order any food I want while they fight for a pita bread each day. Guilt and anxiety accompany me. They must return—for themselves, their families, and for us.”

She went on to describe her recovery after captivity.

“It is slow, painful, and mostly sad. It’s easy to look from the outside and say we look fine, but no one knows what’s happening inside. We are not okay. This will take more time, and God willing, we will all recover because we are strong. Very strong.”

She ended her message, “Please don’t make assumptions or judge. Love us unconditionally. Accept us. Support us. I’m sure that a year from now, I will write that, thank God, the captives and soldiers are home, I have a functioning hand, and the physical nightmare is behind me. Wish me luck.”



