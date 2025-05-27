A-G working to 'bring about downfall' of Israeli government, says Sa'ar

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara is working “persistently and openly” to “paralyze the government’s executive capabilities and bring about its downfall,” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar charged in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

Sa’ar’s comments came in response to an opinion issued by the A-G on Monday, according to which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was legally barred from appointing a new Shin Bet head due to ongoing investigations into a number of his aides regarding their ties to Qatar.

Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he had decided to appoint IDF Maj. Gen. David Zini to the position, despite a High Court ruling a day earlier that the “Qatargate” investigation put him at a conflict of interest with regards to firing the previous Shin Bet head.

Sa’ar’s accusations were noteworthy, as he was responsible for Baharav-Miara’s appointment to the position in his previous tenure as Justice Minister in the previous government.

Sa’ar claimed that a “senior” official in the justice ministry had told him that Baharav-Miara had decided to “go all the way” in her opposition to the government. ATTORNEY-GENERAL Gali Baharav-Miara attends the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Isaac Amit as president of the Supreme Court, in Jerusalem, last month. The attorney-general ‘hinders’ the prime minister from implementing policies as he wishes, the writer maintains. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“The reasoning presented by Baharav-Miara and [Deputy Attorney-General Gil] Limon is a supposed 'conflict of interest' involving the prime minister due to the 'Qatargate' affair. This is despite the fact that the prime minister is not a suspect in the case,” Sa’ar wrote.

“The very claim of a conflict of interest due to an investigation into people close to the prime minister is, in itself, far-reaching. In any case, any novice legal scholar knows that this alleged conflict of interest could have been 'neutralized' through much more proportionate measures, instead of completely disqualifying the prime minister’s involvement in any way in the appointment of the head of the secret security agency he is legally mandated to oversee. For example, the attorney-general could have ruled that the new Shin Bet chief would not be involved in the investigation at all," Sa’ar continued.

"The proposal to transfer the appointment authority to another minister makes a mockery of the explicit provisions of the law, which Baharav-Miara and Limon have ignored,” Sa’ar wrote.

A-G deserves title of 'Leader of the Opposition'

In response to the A-G’s opinion that it was “doubtful” whether Zini could be appointed to the position, Sa’ar wrote, “What remains of the legal provisions and the prime minister’s responsibility in a key security domain when fundamental powers are stripped from him so casually by those who are supposed to provide him with legal counsel?”

"The Knesset was elected by the people. The government serves by virtue of the Knesset’s confidence. The continued weakening of these institutions turns Israel into a caricature of a democratic regime. An attorney-general who persistently and openly works to paralyze the government’s executive capabilities and bring about its downfall does not function as a legal advisor. By now, she is far more deserving of another distinguished title for her actual role: Leader of the Opposition," Sa’ar concluded.

The foreign minister’s comments joined those of other ministers, some of whom, including Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Negev and Galilee Minister Yizhak Wasserlauf, called on Netanyahu to ignore the High Court if it struck down Zini’s appointment.