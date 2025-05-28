'Investigation is not the final word': Kerem Shalom responds to IDF Oct. 7 probe

Kibbutz Kerem Shalom responded on Wednesday morning to the IDF probe of the October 7 massacre that left 6 killed and 10 injured, and called on the government to open a state commission of inquiry to investigate both the massacre and the years preceding it.

Kerem Shalom expressed gratitude to the IDF for taking responsibility during the investigation, acknowledging failures, and apologizing to the community. However, the community wrote that they expect senior commanders who held positions in the years leading up to and during the event to take personal responsibility for the failure and the resulting disaster. The kibbutz also praised the intensive and professional investigative work led by Colonel Ayalon Peretz.

The kibbutz called on public officials to promptly establish a broad state commission of inquiry, supported by as many voices in the nation as possible, to investigate not only the failures of October 7 but also the preceding years. Kerem Shalom said that such a move is essential to guarantee Israel’s security and prevent similar events.

The investigation confirmed that the kibbutz was saved thanks to the bravery of the rapid response team led by Eliya Ben Shimol, the chief of the emergency standby squad, and a small group of Nahal reconnaissance soldiers who fought inside the kibbutz for many hours.

Despite the delay in the air force’s arrival, their intervention was crucial in halting enemy forces and preventing the infiltration of hundreds more terrorists. Meanwhile, Nahal reconnaissance soldiers and tank crews surrounding the kibbutz fought with great courage against dozens of terrorists. DESTRUCTION CAUSED by Hamas terrorists at Kibbutz Be’eri, near the Israel-Gaza border, on October 7 last year: ‘As with every Israeli, I had people around me affected by the massacre. My sister-in-law’s family was slaughtered in Kibbutz Be’eri,’ the writer mourns. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Kerem Shalom stated that they mourn the loss of Staff-Sergeant-Major Amichai Weitzan and Staff-Sergeant-Major Yedidya Raziel, who fought bravely and fell defending their home. Several other soldiers also died in and around the kibbutz during the battle: Staff-Sergeant Yaron Shay, Sergeant Natan Chai Liar, Staff-Sergeant Or Mizrahi, Captain Tomer Shoham, and deputy battalion commander Major Ido Shani. The kibbutz wrote that they express deep condolences to the bereaved families, recognizing their sacrifice saved lives and prevented a greater disaster. Two kibbutz members were seriously injured and are undergoing rehabilitation.

Kerem Shalom stated that while the investigation is significant, its value will be measured by the clear and decisive implementation of its findings. They said that they expect the military to pay closer attention to its security needs and to heed warnings from residents aware of changes in enemy preparations.

Bring the hostages home so we can rebuild

Kerem Shalom said that the community has begun returning home, driven by love, a sense of mission, and a deep connection to the land. It stands firmly behind the IDF and security forces until their goals are achieved—first, the return of all hostages held in Hamas captivity, without whom life cannot be rebuilt—and second, the destruction of the Hamas terrorist organization, allowing a return to safe, flourishing life for years to come.