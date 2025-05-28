Moldova's ties to Israel have never been better, FM tells 'Post' - interview

Moldova's relations with Israel "have never been better," Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi told The Jerusalem Post this week during his first ever trip to Israel.

“We are very pleased to see the upward trajectory of our relationship, especially with the recent opening of an Israeli embassy in the Republic of Moldova, and the growing economic, cultural, and political engagement,” Popsoi said.

Israel and Moldova have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992. Moldova has operated an embassy in Israel for several years, but Israel only opened its embassy in Moldova in February of this year, during a visit by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

“There is certainly still a lot of work to be done,” Popsoi noted. “However, the embassy opening is a clear sign that our relationship is moving in a positive direction. It helps consolidate ties, provides essential consular services, and also boosts economic and political cooperation.”

During the interview, Popsoi highlighted that there are currently 17 weekly flights between Chișinău and Tel Aviv. “The high frequency of flights and passenger travel is a strong indicator of growing people-to-people connections. We look forward to increased Israeli investment in Moldova, more exports to Israel, and greater collaboration in technology and agriculture — sectors in which we are eager to learn and improve productivity.”

The minister also expressed hope that the flights would encourage more Israelis to visit Moldova. “We’re very keen for Israeli tourists to discover Moldova’s countryside, its rich history, and our incredible wine — which is both a national trademark and a part of our identity. Many Israelis have roots in Moldova, and we welcome them to explore their heritage and continue building strong bridges between our countries.” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, at the opening of the Israeli embassy in Moldova on February 4, 2025. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

In recent years, Israeli officials have urged Moldova to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization — a move that would also align with Ukrainian interests, given the perceived threat of Iranian-Russian ties.

“This issue requires broader discussion,” Popsoi said. “It’s something we could certainly examine, but these sensitive geopolitical matters are complex. We prefer to focus on positive bilateral engagement, and Moldova has consistently stood by Israel. Through thick and thin, we’ve supported Israel’s right to defend itself — especially following the October 7 attack — and we’ve taken significant steps to combat antisemitism.”

Popsoi: Significant amount of Russian interreference in Moldovan elections

Popsoi also discussed the recent Moldovan presidential elections held in November, which were tightly contested. Incumbent Maia Sandu, widely viewed as pro-European, ran against former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, considered by many as pro-Russian. Sandu won a majority, and on the same day, Moldovans voted to enshrine the country’s desire for EU membership in the constitution.

“There was a significant amount of Russian interference in the elections — far more than we would have liked,” Popsoi acknowledged. “There were also large-scale voter bribery attempts. We’ve responded by increasing fines and prosecuting the organizers of these illegal schemes. But the Kremlin is constantly adapting its propaganda and influence strategies. That said, our society is now more resilient. We’ve developed a kind of immunity, though it’s still not enough.”

Popsoi accused the Kremlin of testing its destabilization tactics in Moldova before exporting them elsewhere. “It’s in the best interest of all our friends and partners to help us build resilience. There was a time when Moldova existed entirely within Russia’s information space — Russian state TV controlled over 90% of our media. But we’ve diversified. We no longer buy gas from Gazprom, and we’re integrating our electricity grid with Europe through high-voltage connections with Romania.”

One major point of contention between Russia and Moldova is the breakaway region of Transnistria, a narrow strip of land between Ukraine and Moldova that declared independence. While Russia backs Transnistria's separatist ambitions, the international community views it as part of Moldova.

“This is the same old struggle for spheres of influence — a mindset that runs counter to the principles of sovereignty and national independence,” Popsoi said, responding to a question about Russia’s opposition to Moldova’s westward trajectory.

Thankfully, the threat of a Russian invasion is no longer imminent. “In the early days and weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the fear of a similar scenario in Moldova was very real. At the time, many in the West doubted Ukraine’s chances of survival — but Kyiv proved them wrong. Today, a Russian invasion of Moldova seems far less realistic, given Russia’s experiences over the past three years.”

Looking ahead, the foreign minister is optimistic about Moldova’s path to European Union membership. “We’ve lost three decades in our efforts to join the EU. We have no more time to waste,” he emphasized. “We are moving full steam ahead with reforms. There is strong support for our EU accession, which is in the best interest of Moldovan citizens. It will raise living standards and strengthen our institutions. We are optimistic that we will complete negotiations and join the EU within the current European Commission’s term.”