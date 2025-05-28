How are Israelis commemorating 600 days?

Starting early Wednesday morning, a steady stream of cyclists, runners, walkers, and supporters have gathered at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, joining 28-year-old Jake Teper in a deeply symbolic act of remembrance and solidarity. Teper, an immigrant from Milwaukee who runs Yalla Bikes, has embarked on a challenging mission: to bike 600 laps around the square, one for each day that hostages have been held in Gaza since the tragic events of October 7th.

The event is not just a personal challenge but a powerful public statement. “We’re using these 600 laps as a way to bring the community together,” Teper said. “Each lap represents one day that the hostages have been captive. The monotony of going around and around mirrors the families’ experience—waiting for answers, hoping for news.”

Teper began his ride at 9 a.m. and has already completed 275 laps, with many others joining throughout the day in a mix of biking, running, walking, and even roller skating. “It’s amazing to see people come out—not just friends but strangers, followers from Instagram, and local residents. Everyone showing support means so much,” he added.

Among those joining was Asaf Zamir, former Israeli Tourism Minister, and Tel Aviv’s former Deputy Mayor, who hopped on his bike to do several laps, underscoring the city’s solidarity with the cause. Teper hopes that officials will continue to show their support and show up through the day.

'Hard to imagine what they, families are going through after 600 days'

Teper reflected on the emotional weight behind the ride. “Packing up this morning, I looked at pictures of the hostages still in Gaza. It’s hard to imagine what they and their families are going through after 600 days. When I tell people about 600 laps, many say it’s crazy—but that’s nothing compared to 600 days of captivity.” Supporters gathered together to bike 600 laps around Dizengoff Square for every day the hostages have been held in Gaza (credit: JOANIE MARGULIES)

Despite the physical and emotional challenge, Teper stays energized by the presence and encouragement of the community. “Every new person who arrives is like a shot of espresso—it keeps me going,” he said.

The ride is not just a tribute but a call to action. “Me doing this alone wouldn’t mean much,” Teper emphasized. “But when hundreds of people come out and show their support, online and in person, it creates power. Hopefully, it puts pressure on those in positions of power to do what’s necessary to bring our people home.”

As the laps continue, so does the hope that the day will come when the 600 laps become a symbol of closure and celebration rather than ongoing struggle.

Teper is not alone in his commemoration efforts, particularly among Tel Aviv’s international community. For Olah Cat Korren, her training as a yoga instructor led her to plan a 60-minute yoga session to mark 600 days of hostage captivity. Korren is the founder of mindfILness, an organization bringing together wellness and Judaism.

“I teach yoga, meditation, and Jewish wisdom, and todays flow will be 60 minutes to commemorate 600 days of the war. We will light candles in memory of those we have lost, and support our community through yoga to release our mind, body and soul, praying for the release of the hostages,” Korren told the Jerusalem Post.

Planned for 7 pm in Charles Clore Park near Jaffa, Korren’s active session is aimed to help participants heal, commemorate and release the stresses that come with 600 days of war. “It’s open to all, and is a place to meet and support each other. MindfILness which aims to unite yogic and Jewish teachings,” she added.

In Israel’s South, the Kibbutz Nir Oz community spent the morning marching from Kfar Etzion toward Kibbutz Nir Oz in what they are calling the “Freedom March.”

More than 40 residents of the Nir Oz community were murdered on October 7, with 76 taken hostage. Only some have since returned, with others including Ariel and David Cunio, remain in captivity. Though not a member of the kibbutz himself, Eitan Horn was abducted from Nir Oz during the massacre alongside his brother, Iair, who he was visiting on the kibbutz that weekend.

In Jerusalem, the Hebrew University paused all activities for 58 minutes representing the 58 remaining hostages in Gaza captivity, calling for their release. The university held gatherings during this time across their four campuses at Mount Scopus, Givat Ram, Ein Kerem, and Rehovot, dedicating a minute to each of the remaining hostages held for 600 days. University president Professor Asher Cohen urged the Israeli government to do everything possible to bring the remaining hostages home immediately.

"An entire country cannot begin the process of healing and recovery as long as there are hostages in Gaza," he said. "We will continue to act and speak out on every possible platform—for 600 days—insisting that decision-makers must bring the hostages back and allow them to reunite with their families."