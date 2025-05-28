Netanyahu – opposition supports ‘losing the war’ out of lust for power

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the opposition in the Knesset on Wednesday of being willing to “lose the war” out of a lust for power.

The prime minister said that if it was up to the opposition, Israel would have “lost the war” while Hamas would have remained in power while still retaining some hostages in captivity, and while receiving binding guarantees from the UN Security Council that would block Israel from returning to war.

However, “most of the people are with us” and are demanding that the war continue until “total victory,” Netanyahu said. He accused the opposition of “defeatism” and of “dampening the spirit” of the people.

MK Ofer Cassif attends a House committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on January 30, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ofer Cassif removed from Knesset podium

The prime minister’s comments came during a fiery question and answer session with the prime minister, known as the “40 signatures debate.”

Earlier in the discussion, Hadash-Ta’al MK Ofer Cassif was removed by Knesset guards from the Knesset dais on Wednesday after accusing Netanyahu of being responsible for bombing children.

Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana, who ordered the guards to remove Cassif, ordered Lazimi to forcibly remove the next speaker as well, Democrats MK Naama Lazimi, after her speaking time ended.

Other MKs spoke during the session as well.

MK Merav Cohen (Yesh Atid) demanded that the prime minister explain why he had yet to fire or denounce his aid, Yonatan Urich, who she said had admitted to providing services and receiving payments from Qatar.

MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) hinted in his speech that he believed the prime minister would attempt to delay the 2026 election due to the war, but said he would not allow that to happen.