Dalia Cusnir to 'Post': My husband is dreaming of trips, celebrations with Eitan when he is free

In the heart of Tel Aviv’s Bialik Square, where hundreds gathered for the “Shift 101” silent protest, the voices of hostages’ families resonate with poignant urgency. Among them was Dalia Cusnir, sister-in-law to two men whose lives have been painfully divided by captivity and release—her brother-in-law, Iair Horn, recently freed after months in captivity, and her husband’s brother, Eitan Horn, still held hostage in Gaza.

Speaking with The Jerusalem Post, Cusnir shared the emotional toll of 600 days of uncertainty and the relentless struggle to keep hope alive for all those still imprisoned.

“Every day is horrible and every day is a nightmare,” Cusnir said. “I woke up with this huge feeling of failure. It feels like we’re failing them each and every day.” She reflected on the passage of time and the profound impact on families left waiting: “Just imagine what you’ve done in the past 600 days — a baby born then would be walking and talking now.”

Spiritual weight looms large

The spiritual weight of the ordeal also looms large. "We've been through all the Jewish holidays, and now Shavuot is coming, receiving the Torah. And what is the Torah if not sanctifying life?" she asked, underscoring the sacred value of life amid unimaginable hardship.

Cusnir described her brother-in-law Iair’s enduring resilience and survivor’s guilt. “He told us from the hospital, ‘You think I’m free, but I’m not. I’m still in Gaza hostage until the last one is released.’ He struggles with a heavy sense of guilt—he questions if he deserved freedom when others remain captive.”

The family’s days are consumed by waiting and navigating the uncertain path toward further hostage releases. “It’s even hard to plan tomorrow,” Cusnir said. “We’re task-oriented — should we go back to Washington? Will there be a deal soon? Everything feels tentative.”

Yet amidst despair, there is a profound recognition of widespread support. “What’s positive—though it’s a hard word—is how Israel and the entire Jewish world understand this is not political, but a humanitarian case,” she said. “There hasn’t been such a sustained social movement in 600 days. People are on the streets, reminding us who we are and the change we want after the hostages come home.”

Cusnir painted a tender image of her captive brother-in-law’s spirit. “I’m just waiting for him to be free to choose his mood, to sing out loud, to dance, to move in space — things they can’t do when chained underground.”

Despite daily news that feels like a “roller coaster,” Cusnir emphasized hope and plans for a future beyond captivity: “He’s holding on to hope and planning the next step — even dreaming of trips around the world and big celebrations once they’re free.”

She also called on the world to understand the complexity of the situation, stressing that the humanitarian crisis transcends politics. “The children of Gaza deserve the same future as my children,” Cusnir said. “First, the hostages must be freed. Gaza must be freed from Hamas. Only then can we build a better future. Even Eitan, held 40 meters underground, believes in peace.”

As the demonstration continued into the evening before moving on to march to Hostage Square, Cusnir’s words were a powerful reminder of the human faces behind the headlines — families bound by hope, pain, and unwavering faith in a future where no one is left behind.