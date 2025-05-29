Dozens of MKs across the aisle sign letter of support for Jewish diaspora communities

Some 67 Members of Knesset from the coalition and opposition signed a letter initiated by Likud MK Dan Illouz on Thursday expressing solidarity with the Jewish diaspora, in the wake of the “deeply troubling” peak of antisemitic incidents worldwide.

The letter, which was made out to “our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora— With love, with pain, and with unshakable solidarity,” included signatories from all of the Knesset’s Jewish parties, including the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) parties in the coalition and four opposition parties.

“On the 23rd of Iyar, 5785 (May 21, 2025), two people—Sarah Milgram and Yaron Lishinsky—were murdered in a shooting outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, simply because the killer wanted to murder Jews,” the letter began.

“This was not an attack on soldiers. It wasn’t a protest against policy. It was a vile act of antisemitism—pure and simple. And tragically, this wasn’t an isolated incident. It’s part of a deeply troubling global trend: Since October 7, antisemitism has been spreading at an alarming pace—on campuses, in the streets, across social media, and throughout the public sphere,” the MKs continued.

“Yet in the darkness, your light has shone brightly. You stood with us during our hardest moments. You marched, you gave, you fought for the truth. You reminded us that Am Yisrael is one people—united. For that—we thank you. Thank you for your courage. Thank you for your determination. Thank you for your love. Because of you, we were not alone. And now—you won’t be alone either,” the MKs continued. Dan Illouz, former Jerusalem City Council Member (credit: SHARON HASSON)

They continued, “We, Ministers and Members of Knesset from across the political spectrum, speak to you with one clear voice: We are with you. We see you. We hear you. We feel your pain. And we will not be silent. The bond between the Jewish Diaspora and the State of Israel does not depend on circumstance. It is eternal. We are one family—bound by destiny, rooted in history, and entrusted with the mission of building a future of strength and dignity—together. From Jerusalem to Washington, from Tel Aviv to Toronto—we stand as one. And we say, with pride and with love: Am Yisrael Chai,” the MKs concluded.

'Jews are targeted simply for being Jewish'

Illouz, who is originally from Montreal, said to the Post, “When Jews are targeted simply for being Jewish, our response must be united and unequivocal. This was not just a crime—it was part of a global wave of hate that demands moral clarity. We want every Jewish community to know: you are not alone. Israel sees you, stands with you, and will always fight antisemitism wherever it appears. Am Yisrael is one family—and we stand together.”

According to a report by the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency for Israel that was published in January, in 2024 antisemitic incidents in the US rose by 288% compared to 2022, and in Canada by 562%