Organized summer fun in Jerusalem: A guide to choosing the best summer camp for your kids

Jerusalem has so many great summer camp options for kids, tweens, and teens. But how do you decide which camp is right for your child?

Whether you are a tourist or a local, there are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the right day or sleepaway camp to make sure your kids have the best summer ever!

Language : There are camps in Jerusalem that are bilingual, trilingual, and specifically English-speaking. So, if you’re a recent oleh or a tourist, you have the choice of exposing your kids to a Hebrew-only environment or choosing a camp where the counselors and campers speak English.

: There are camps in Jerusalem that are bilingual, trilingual, and specifically English-speaking. So, if you’re a recent oleh or a tourist, you have the choice of exposing your kids to a Hebrew-only environment or choosing a camp where the counselors and campers speak English. Type of camp: In Jerusalem, you have so many choices for your camp experience. Whether you are looking for a camp specializing in art, sports, technology, drama, nature, photography, or baking – there really is something for everyone.

Camp Ramah in Israel sleepaway camp. (credit: Camp Ramah)

Think about whether a day or sleepaway camp is the best option for your child.

Bonus tip : The summer is a great time for your kids to experience a taste of independence in a safe environment, and over the past few years we’ve seen North-American style sleepaway camps come to Israel. No cellphones, with real friends and enriching activities that will boost self-confidence and help to develop independence and lifelong skills.

: The summer is a great time for your kids to experience a taste of independence in a safe environment, and over the past few years we’ve seen North-American style sleepaway camps come to Israel. No cellphones, with real friends and enriching activities that will boost self-confidence and help to develop independence and lifelong skills. Transportation : If you are visiting Jerusalem for the summer and you won’t have a car, then you need to keep in mind which camps have transportation provided and which ones are walking distance from the place where you’re staying.

: If you are visiting Jerusalem for the summer and you won’t have a car, then you need to keep in mind which camps have transportation provided and which ones are walking distance from the place where you’re staying. Learning skills : Camp is a great opportunity for kids to learn life skills in a laid-back environment.

: Camp is a great opportunity for kids to learn life skills in a laid-back environment. Hours : Every camp is different. Be sure to check daily times, and note if there are extended afternoon hours, which some camps offer as an add-on. They are a lifesaver for working parents juggling their work/life balance over the summer.

: Every camp is different. Be sure to check daily times, and note if there are extended afternoon hours, which some camps offer as an add-on. They are a lifesaver for working parents juggling their work/life balance over the summer. Bonus tip : If your kids are teens, check that the camp offers fun, teen-friendly hours that fit their relaxed summer schedule.

: If your kids are teens, check that the camp offers fun, teen-friendly hours that fit their relaxed summer schedule. Camps by age : Finding a camp for school-age kids can be easy, but it’s the camps for toddlers or teens that are harder to find. Jerusalem and the surrounding areas have great options for both.

: Finding a camp for school-age kids can be easy, but it’s the camps for toddlers or teens that are harder to find. Jerusalem and the surrounding areas have great options for both. Values: Every camp is built on a set of unique values that, over the course of the summer, it aims to instill in the campers – values such as leadership, love of the Land of Israel and the Jewish people, Zionism, pluralism, tolerance, a focus on forging lifelong friendships.

Consider what values are most important to you and your child, and choose accordingly.

Also, think about whether you’d prefer a bigger camp that offers more social and programming options, or smaller groups that offer more personal attention to each camper.

Here are some of our favorites.

ARTS & CRAFTS

Nachlaot Clay & Crafts Camp at Kiyor Studio

Looking for a magical, creative camp in the heart of Jerusalem? This summer, let your child’s creativity soar at Kiyor Studio’s summer camp. It offers a fantastic blend of ceramics, art, and adventure, tailored for children aged six to 11.

With a packed schedule of diverse activities, each week brings new opportunities to explore different themes and art forms, with a special emphasis on ceramic arts.

Kiyor Studio’s Clay & Crafts Camp offers a warm, nurturing environment where kids can explore clay, creativity, and connection – all in its new, air-conditioned studio with a shaded outdoor courtyard, just across from the Mahaneh Yehuda shuk.

When : Session 1: July 1-31. Session 2: August 1-31. Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

: Session 1: July 1-31. Session 2: August 1-31. Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Price : Early bird (before June 1): NIS 950 + VAT per week. Full price: NIS 1,050 + VAT per week

: Early bird (before June 1): NIS 950 + VAT per week. Full price: NIS 1,050 + VAT per week Details: kiyor@funinjerusalem.com

Open Studio

Everyone is an artist at The Open Studio. Join it for an unforgettable summer of creativity. It is in its 14th year of this annual Creative Arts Camp, for kids aged five to 11. This year, it’s being held at Beit Kehillat Yedidya in Baka.

Each week, campers focus on a different specialization, ranging from architecture and design, glass and mosaics, eco arts and fiber arts, to paper arts and arts with the masters. There are also creative creatures and, best of the summer – director’s choice.

Short days (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) and long days (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) are available. Campers can register for any number or combination of weeks.

When : Session 1: July 1-10. Session 2: July 13-17. Session 3: July 20-31. Session 4: August 4-14. Session 5: August 17-28.

: Session 1: July 1-10. Session 2: July 13-17. Session 3: July 20-31. Session 4: August 4-14. Session 5: August 17-28. Price : Early bird (until June 1) Short day: NIS 990; long day: NIS 1,190. Late registration (June 2-15) Short day: NIS 1,090; long day: NIS 1,370. Super-late registration (after June 15) Short day: NIS 1,220; long day: NIS 1,500. Ask about three-week and sibling discounts. Pricing for shorter weeks is adjusted accordingly.

: Early bird (until June 1) Short day: NIS 990; long day: NIS 1,190. Late registration (June 2-15) Short day: NIS 1,090; long day: NIS 1,370. Super-late registration (after June 15) Short day: NIS 1,220; long day: NIS 1,500. Ask about three-week and sibling discounts. Pricing for shorter weeks is adjusted accordingly. Details: openstudio@funinjerusalem.com

BAKING

Teen Baking Academy: Summer at Jerusalem Cake Design

Teen Baking Academy is brought to you by Tammy Y., owner of Jerusalem Cake Design. It’s a popular camp for next-generation bakers going into grades seven to 11 (ages 12-17). It is run out of Tammy’s baking studio in Baka. Students do a variety of baking projects; some are simpler and some more complex. Each week is divided into units, and students will learn, taste, and play with a lot of different baking techniques and make a variety of delicious treats.

When : “Is It Cake?” June 22-26. Week 1, Part 1: June 29-30. Week 1, Part 2: July 1-4. Week 2: July 6-10. Week 3: July 14-18. Week 4: July 20-24. Week 5: July 27-31. Week 6: August 4-8.

: “Is It Cake?” June 22-26. Week 1, Part 1: June 29-30. Week 1, Part 2: July 1-4. Week 2: July 6-10. Week 3: July 14-18. Week 4: July 20-24. Week 5: July 27-31. Week 6: August 4-8. Price : NIS 600-NIS 1,300 per week (depending on the week)

: NIS 600-NIS 1,300 per week (depending on the week) Details: cakes@funinjerusalem.com

DESIGN

Traveling Teen Photography Camp

Nili Auerbach’s Summer Traveling Photography Camp is designed for teens and tweens who love taking pictures – or just love being creative – and want to learn how to make great photos.

Every day, Nili will accompany the group to a different iconic location around Jerusalem – bustling markets, hidden courtyards, ancient alleyways, peaceful gardens – each one chosen to match the day’s photography theme.

Teens will practice real photography skills, using either their smartphones or digital cameras: composition, framing, working with light and shadow, color balance, and more. The camp is bilingual, so it’s great for both English- and Hebrew-speaking kids entering seventh to 11th grades (13- to 17-year-olds). There are limited spots for kids entering sixth grade, too (12-year-olds).

When : Session 1: July 6-10. Session 2: July 13-17. Session 3: July 20-24. Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

: Session 1: July 6-10. Session 2: July 13-17. Session 3: July 20-24. Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Price : NIS 1,100 per person, per session

: NIS 1,100 per person, per session Details: photos@funinjerusalem.com

JELLY Summer Theater Camp. (credit: LAURA BEN-DAVID)

DRAMA

JELLY Theater

JELLY, the Jerusalem English-Language Library for Youth Summer Theater Camp, is an incredibly fun, creative, learning experience for kids aged 11 to 15.

It’s an immersive theater workshop and comes with the thrill of being on stage, developing acting skills, as well as the crafts that go into producing a play, such as set and costume design.

The camp is in Baka. The price includes 10 free tickets for family and friends to the final play.

When : July 21-August 7

: July 21-August 7 Price : NIS 2,300 + NIS 100 non-refundable deposit

: NIS 2,300 + NIS 100 non-refundable deposit Details: jelly@funinjerusalem.com

GAMES & TECH

The Jerusalem HackerCamp

The Jerusalem HackerCamp (run by The LearningWorks) is part of Google Education, Microsoft Education, which is part of the Maker Camp consortium, and it comes from “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.” Think technology, design, and engineering. Many people say it’s “a robotics camp,” probably because it’s hard to say everything it really does.

It also has exciting field trips, morning bike rides (optional), astronomy nights, radio foxhunts in Sacher Park, sleepovers (when possible), camping trips, and movie nights. It’s for six- to 16-year-olds who want to join the coolest geeks in Jerusalem.

When : July 6-August 21

: July 6-August 21 Price : NIS 2,000-NIS 7,200 (depending on number of weeks)

: NIS 2,000-NIS 7,200 (depending on number of weeks) Details: lw@funinjerusalem.com

MUSIC

Lenagen Bekef

Lenagen Bekef, a music school in the center of Jerusalem, enables children and teenagers to develop their talent and love for music with programs throughout the summer.

Those who already play an instrument can join the “Bands in the Summer” program, and within just two weeks will perform in a concert and record songs professionally. For those who don’t play, Lenagen Bekef offers a “Crash Course in Guitar.”

Apart from playing lots of music while having plenty of fun, not to mention tearing themselves away from their phones, participants will have the chance to build self-confidence, make friends, and spend the summer doing something meaningful.

Programs are for 11- to 18-year-olds and run for two weeks, Sunday-Thursday, in 10 three-hour sessions.

When : Every two weeks, throughout July and August.

: Every two weeks, throughout July and August. Price : NIS 2,200 per program

: NIS 2,200 per program Details: lenagen@funinjerusalem.com

NATURE

King David Horseback Riding Camp

Just 15 minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Jerusalem, there is a slice of horse heaven waiting for your kids!. Located on Moshav Yad Hashmona, nestled in the Jerusalem Hills, King David Stables offers specialized educational horseback riding and an unforgettable experience. Led by skilled bilingual instructors, your kids (six- to 15-year-olds) will learn how to bond with horses and build up their own confidence as they learn horseback riding in the beautiful Jerusalem Hills.

There’s also archery, lassoing, horse care, polo, paintball, and cowboy games.

The Lipschitz family has run the stables for nearly 40 years, and there’s a lovely, warm atmosphere there. All activities take place in small groups, and there is plenty of shade on site. It has transportation from Jerusalem and Mevaseret.

When : July 6-August 28 (two-week sessions). Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

: July 6-August 28 (two-week sessions). Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Price : Contact Anthony or Arik for prices.

: Contact Anthony or Arik for prices. Details: kdstables@funinjerusalem.com

SLEEPAWAY

Camp Ramah

At Camp Ramah Israel, summer vacation becomes a journey of personal development, self-discovery, and lifelong friendships.

With 75 years of experience in summer camps in North America, Ramah brings the beloved American sleepaway experience to Israel, to the pastoral setting of the Indian Youth Village. No cellphones, with real friends and enriching activities that will boost self-confidence and develop new skills.

The camp aims to create a pleasant and magical community space that allows Israeli youth to have a fun, meaningful, and empowering summer experience based on Zionist, Jewish, pluralistic, and democratic values.

When : July 14-23

: July 14-23 Price : Early bird: NIS 5,550. Regular rate: NIS 5,950

: Early bird: NIS 5,550. Regular rate: NIS 5,950 Details: ramah@funinjerusalem.com

Paintball at Summer Military Boot Camp. (credit: Caliber 3)

Caliber 3 Summer Boot Camp

This is your son’s next-level summer – a life-changing blend of elite IDF-style training, Torah values, and unforgettable adventure for Jewish teen boys (ages 14-18), from all backgrounds, in the heart of Israel.

Ready to reboot your mindset, recharge your strength, and reconnect to your heritage in the Land of Israel? Led by Caliber 3 combat instructors and experienced counselors under the leadership of Col. Sharon Gat, campers experience thrilling activities like Krav Maga, tactical drills, navigation, survival skills, first aid, exciting hikes, daily minyan, and special Shabbat activities – all in a safe, fully supervised Modern Orthodox environment.

With three kosher meals a day and instruction in English, this is more than a camp – it’s a summer that transforms. Registration is officially closed, but a few last-minute spots remain. Secure your son’s spot today.

When : June 30-July 28

: June 30-July 28 Price : $7,000 (excl. airfare).

: $7,000 (excl. airfare). Details: caliber@funinjerusalem.com

FCGI Camp Klara

Friendship Circle, Central Jerusalem runs FCGI – Camp Klara for youth with special needs.

Friendship Circle’s mission is to provide support, friendship, and social inclusion for youth with special needs and their families. Simultaneously, Friendship Circle offers teenagers an opportunity for an enriching and meaningful volunteering experience. Summer camp is its flagship program (junior camp for boys and girls, and FCBC – overnight camp for adult boys – which is full for this summer).

It is a life-changing experience to be a part of this beautiful circle of friendship.

When : August – check with the team (one-week day camp, one-week overnight camp)

: August – check with the team (one-week day camp, one-week overnight camp) Price : Details upon registration

: Details upon registration Details: friendshipcircle@funinjerusalem.com

SPORTS

All Star Israel

All Star Israel Sports Camp is an American-style camp and one of Jerusalem’s most popular camps for locals and tourists. The summer activities include sports, games, amazing special activities, and tons of friends and fun.

All Star Israel is in three great locations – Jerusalem, Hashmonaim, and the new Gush Etzion camp, with transportation from Modi’in, Tzur Hadassah, Ma’aleh Adumim, and within Jerusalem and the Gush.

It’s for kids entering kindergarten through grade 10 (five to 15 years old), with a special CIT program for grades nine and 10.

When : July 1-August 21, with individual week options. Short-day (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) and long-day (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) options.

: July 1-August 21, with individual week options. Short-day (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) and long-day (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) options. Jerusalem and Hashmonaim price per week : For registration by June 15: Short day, NIS 994; extended day, NIS 1,192. Three-week/family discount: Short day, NIS 894; extended day, NIS 1,092

: For registration by June 15: Short day, NIS 994; extended day, NIS 1,192. Three-week/family discount: Short day, NIS 894; extended day, NIS 1,092 After June 15 : Short day, NIS 1,124; extended day, NIS 1,322. Three-week/family discount: Short day, NIS 1,024; extended day, NIS 1,222.

: Short day, NIS 1,124; extended day, NIS 1,322. Three-week/family discount: Short day, NIS 1,024; extended day, NIS 1,222. Gush Etzion price per two-week, extended day session – for registration by July 1: NIS 2,150. After July 1: NIS 2,400.

Liga Camp

Liga Camp is an American-style sports camp that provides a quality and fun sports experience for boys and girls in a religious atmosphere.

It focuses on professional instruction in basketball, soccer, football, baseball, volleyball, tennis, hockey, swimming, martial arts, crafts, cooking, and trips.

Counselors speak English and Hebrew. The camp takes place in indoor and outdoor facilities in Baka. Campers can choose a specialty to focus on: basketball, soccer, Super League Teen/CIT, art or dance.

It offers short days (8 a.m.-1:15p.m.) or long days (8 a.m.-3:45 p.m.).

When : First session, July 14-21 (seventh-ninth graders), NIS 1,900. Second Session, July 22-August 11 (pre-K-seventh graders), basketball, soccer, art and dance camp. NIS 2,650 for three weeks, long day.

: First session, July 14-21 (seventh-ninth graders), NIS 1,900. Second Session, July 22-August 11 (pre-K-seventh graders), basketball, soccer, art and dance camp. NIS 2,650 for three weeks, long day. Details: liga@funinjerusalem.com

Tamir Goodman Basketball Camp

Looking for a world-class basketball camp for committed players? At Tamir Goodman’s exclusive camp for boys aged nine to 16, your kids will meet some of Israel’s best coaches, learn skills, and train with leading professionals, including NBA coaches and maybe even a player. With special guests, individualized strength and conditioning programs, and hessed opportunities, it’s an experience of a lifetime.

When : July 1-15 (including Fridays). 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No camp on July 13 (Tisha B’Av)

: July 1-15 (including Fridays). 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No camp on July 13 (Tisha B’Av) Price : $1,300

: $1,300 Details: tamir@funinjerusalem.com

Now it’s up to you and your child to choose...

For a full listing of events in Jerusalem, visit the Fun In Jerusalem Summer Camp Guide: www.funinjerusalem.com/camps

Joanna Shebson is the founder of Fun In Jerusalem (www.funinjerusalem.com). She lives in Jerusalem with her husband and three kids and loves to inspire family fun. joanna@funinjerusalem.com

Ronit Ansbacher is the content, sales manager at Fun In Jerusalem. She lives in Efrat with her husband and two kids and loves promoting all the fun stuff going on in and around Jerusalem. ronit@funinjerusalem.com