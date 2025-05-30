Don't hijack hostage marches for other political causes, writes Einav Zangauker

Einav Zangauker, the mother of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, wrote a post on X\Twitter on Thursday condemning those who attend hostage marches with other political causes other than returning the hostages home.

She wrote: "When you come to Begin to support us, the families, to protest for your brothers and sisters – do it solely under messages that focus on the hostages, and no other messages." she said that for her, "there is no other issue at all" other than the return of the hostages.

Zangauker mentioned that "If that doesn’t suit you, then don’t come to hitch a ride on the backs of hostages being held by Hamas."

She also stated that the demonstrations at Begin "are a significant focal point to express their [our] rage at the government"

Zangauker wrote this in response to The Democrats Party head Yair Golan, who came to a demonstration and spoke about the "Qatargate" affair. She continued to write, "My son has been held hostage for 601 days. For me, my personal world has collapsed."

הבן שלי חטוף כבר 601 ימים, מבחינתי העולם האישי שלי קרס, ואין שום נושא ואירוע שחשוב יותר מהבן שלי ועוד 57 ילדים וילדות שלנו שמוחזקים במנהרות בשבי החמאס. האמת היא שמבחינתי אין עוד נושא אחר בכלל.ההפגנות שלנו, משפחות החטופים, בבגין הן מוקד משמעותי לבטא את הזעם כנגד הממשלה אבל הדבר… pic.twitter.com/RQSu5Ox4Lr — עינב צנגאוקר (@enavezangauker) May 29, 2025

Yair Golan's political statements at the hostage protest

Golan spoke at a demonstration at Begin, saying, "The poison machine doesn’t attack us because of a particular word here or there, but because of the threat and danger we pose to its rule. They know that if we stand united, we can form a government that will save the country."

He continued to say that Israelis should not let the "poison" divide them. "We are not your enemies. We are your brothers and sisters. We may differ in opinions, but we are united in our love for Israel."

He concludes with "In the face of the poison machine—let’s build the camp of hope."