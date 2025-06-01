IDF to open more aid distribution centers in Gaza despite Hamas obstruction

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin delivered a statement from the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday, highlighting the army’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and condemning Hamas for obstructing aid distribution.

“Right behind me, you can see one of the distribution centers we opened in the last few days,” said Brig.-Gen. Defrin, standing near one of the newly established hubs. “So far, we’ve opened four distribution centers, and we are intending to open more of them.”

According to the spokesperson, the IDF has already delivered over 16,000 food packages directly to Gaza residents, in addition to facilitating the entry of more than 1,000 humanitarian aid trucks into the Strip.

Defrin accused Hamas of deliberately attempting to prevent this aid from reaching civilians. “Hamas is doing its utmost to stop us from doing so. He is spreading rumors, fake news,” he said. “Hamas is trying bluntly and violently to stop the people of Gaza from reaching those distribution centers.”

He urged international audiences and the media not to trust claims originating from Hamas sources. “I urge you not to believe every rumor spread by Hamas. We will investigate each and every one of those incidents and allegations.” Palestinians seeking aid gather near an aid distribution site in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

GHF proves IDF did not shoot at innocent Gazans at aid distribution sites

In his closing remarks, Defrin reaffirmed the IDF’s objectives: “We are a professional military, and we will do our best in order to dismantle Hamas, to release our hostages, and to free the population of Gaza from Hamas, and from Hamas leadership.”

The IDF on Sunday denied the reports it fired at civilians near a humanitarian aid distribution site in Gaza, calling the allegations false based on an initial investigation. The IDF emphasized its cooperation with GHF and international aid groups to ensure aid reaches Gaza’s residents, not Hamas.

An IDF source reportedly clarified that during the night, roughly one kilometer from the humanitarian aid distribution area and outside its operating hours, troops took action to prevent several suspects from approaching their position. Evasive fire was allegedly directed at individuals advancing toward the forces.

The military stressed that this incident is entirely unrelated to the false allegations of IDF fire at civilians near the aid site, according to the source.