Netanyahu: Boulder attack fueled by blood libels against Jewish state

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he trusts "the United States authorities to prosecute the cold-blooded perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law and do everything possible to prevent future attacks against innocent civilians," the PMO announced on Sunday.

The statements followed a potential terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, that occurred at an event raising awareness for the Israeli hostages.

"This attack was aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews," the PMO announcement remarked.

The antisemitic attacks around the world are "a direct result of blood libels against the Jewish state and people, and this must be stopped," Netanyahu urged.

On Sunday afternoon, a man threw Molotov cocktails and used an improvised flamethrower to target participants of a weekly walking group that raises awareness for the hostages in Hamas captivity. Law enforcement officers detain a suspect, after an attack that injured multiple people, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. June 1, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media. (credit: X/@OpusObscuraX/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY)

The 'direct result of the extreme rhetoric'

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid also condemned the violent terror attack in Colorado against protesters who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages, adding that this situation is the "direct result of the extreme rhetoric that has fanned the flames of antisemitism," and that the events illustrate the true meaning of "when extremists call to 'Globalize the Intifada.'"

"Have faith that the perpetrator will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Lapid stated.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum also expressed concern about the tragic attack in Colorado: "For over 600 days, this community — along with so many others around the world — has stood with us, marching, praying, and raising its voice for the hostages still held in Gaza. Today, we stand with you — with care, with solidarity, and with deep appreciation for your unwavering support."

"We remain steadfast in our mission: 58 of our brothers and sisters are still held captive in the tunnels of Gaza. They need us to be their voice, their strength, their hope. We will not stop until each and every one of them is brought home," the forum concluded in the statement.