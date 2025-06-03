Majority of Israelis want state probe of Oct.7, believe political reasons preventing one

A large majority of Israelis from across the political spectrum support the foundation of a state commission of inquiry into the events leading up to and including October 7, 2023, according to a poll commissioned by the October Council.

The October Council is a forum of bereaved families who lost loved ones in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and has pushed for the formation of a probe.

Over 73% of Israelis think that an investigation, as it is defined by law, should be formed, according to the poll.

Among right-wing voters, 64% said a state probe should be formed, while only 17% said that another type of probe should be set up by the political echelon.

When looking at religious characteristics, 57% of observant respondents called for a state probe, and just 15.2% of this sector said the political echelon should form a probe. Some 71.6% of traditional Jews supported a probe, and 89.4% of secular Jews supported a probe. Israeli women look at a poster with pictures of victims of the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, in Reim (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

The only group among whom a majority did not support a state probe was the ultra-Orthodox. Almost 30% of this population supports a probe, while 27.8% support another probe decided on by the political echelon. Around 18% say a probe is not needed, while 24.5% say that they don’t know.

Why won't the state launch a probe into the failures of October 7?

Asked why they think “the government is not interested in founding a state commission of inquiry to examine the failure of October 7,” a majority of respondents (64.2%) said it is because of “political reasons.”

Some 25% said this is because of substantive reasons, and around 10% said they did not know.

Among right-wing voters, 51% said the reasons the government has not established a probe are political.Some 47% of Israelis agreed “very much” with the statement “it is important for me that the party I vote for commits to forming a state commission of inquiry,” while 25.8% said that they “agree somewhat” with this statement.Just 20.4% “somewhat” did not agree or “very much” did not agree with this statement.

Some 44.3% of respondents said that if the bereaved families called on the public to join an increased fight for a state inquiry, they would do so. 38.2% said that they would not.

“The survey data confirms what we experience on the ground every day – an overwhelming majority of the Israeli public, across all its sectors, demands to know the truth,” the October Council said.

“This is not a political matter; it is a national and security matter. The government’s refusal to establish a state commission of inquiry stems from political considerations, not substantive ones. The public sees this very clearly.”

This type of investigation is the most powerful probe in the legal system and the only type that operates independently of the political echelon. Its members are appointed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court, and it has the power to subpoena witnesses and make personal recommendations regarding individuals.

An inquiry into the events surrounding October 7 has repeatedly been blocked by the political echelon.

The poll, conducted by Midgam for the October Council, was answered by 1,000 people who make up a representative sample, the October Council said.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.