Bazan backs veteran rehab and Paralympic athletes in groundbreaking national program

Bazan Group has become the main sponsor of "Beyond Limits," a national rehabilitation project led by the Israel Sports Association for the Disabled, which helps war-injured veterans recover through engagement in Paralympic sports.

The initiative supports wounded soldiers nationwide, particularly in northern Israel, by introducing them to adaptive sports during their recovery in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and Beit Halochem facilities. Bazan’s support is part of what CEO Asaf Almagor described as “a moral obligation to stand by those who choose to rise, lead, and represent the best of the Israeli spirit.”

“We are proud to support this inspiring project,” Almagor said, adding that the athletes involved “are champions of excellence who have become symbols of determination. As mentors, they also inspire others in the rehabilitation program to overcome adversity. We see it as a great privilege to be meaningful partners in such an important social initiative.”

In addition to supporting the rehabilitation project, Bazan is offering monthly scholarships for two years to four top Paralympic athletes who are training for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The sponsored athletes include swimmer Veronika Girenko, a competitor in the Rio, Tokyo, and Paris Paralympics, who earned silver medals at the 2022 World Championships and the 2024 European Championships. Additionally, double sculls rowers Shahar Milfelder and Salah Shahin, who won bronze in the Paris 2024 games, and world champion climber Mor Sapir, who secured a gold medal at the May 2025 World Cup in the U.S., are also among those receiving support.

Nissim Sasportes, CEO of the Israel Sports Association for the Disabled, praised Bazan’s involvement, saying it enables athletes “to focus fully on training and competitions, knowing they have strong backing ahead of the Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.” He emphasized that for many wounded veterans, “Paralympic sport offers hope and a path to fulfilling lives,” and called Bazan’s partnership “the beginning of a fruitful and value-driven collaboration.”