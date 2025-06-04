Former prime minister Bennett launches AI-powered public diplomacy campaign

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett released a series of videos created using artificial intelligence, aimed at debunking claims of famine in Gaza on Wednesday.

The original video, filmed in English, was dubbed into seven additional languages using Artificial Intelligence technology—Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Russian, and Arabic—in an effort to reach diverse global audiences.

In the two-minute video, Bennett presented data on the scale of humanitarian aid delivered to the Gaza Strip. His message was clear: “There is no starvation in Gaza. This is yet another lie from our enemies. Israel must engage in the battle for global perception. Unfortunately, there is no proper public diplomacy, no management, nothing. The stream of lies against IDF soldiers remains unanswered and could lead to arrests abroad, boycotts, and embargoes. Israel was attacked by barbaric murderers on October 7 and is currently fighting a defensive war.”

The thought behind the initiative

Bennett's team explained that the initiative was born in response to a deteriorating international attitude toward Israel, both at the public and governmental levels.

“This campaign fills the void left by the failure of the official state public diplomacy efforts. It confronts the wave of disinformation and lies being spread on social media, often orchestrated by pro-Palestinian organizations and anti-Israel actors,” said sources close to the former prime minister.

Since October 7, Bennett has been giving lectures at international universities and appearing on foreign media outlets. The goal now is to influence the narrative in Israel’s favor on social media as well.

“If a major event occurs, we’ll produce more videos,” said his team, adding: “We’re not a government, but wherever we're needed, we’ll be there.”