Turning grief into strength: Project Imahot's night of song, solidarity at Tower of David

On Rosh Hodesh Sivan, May 27, the ancient stones of Jerusalem’s Tower of David were illuminated not only by light but by hope. More than 100 bereaved families from across Israel gathered under the stars for “A Time to Love,” a profoundly moving evening of healing, unity, and music.

The evening was initiated by Stephanie Daniel, the founder of Project Imahot (“mothers”), whose determination to support grieving mothers has grown into a nationwide movement of compassion.

Held in collaboration with social singing initiative Koolulam, the event created a moment of collective strength and connection. Participants learned and sang “She’Hashemesh Taavor Alai” (“That the sun will pass over me”), the stirring anthem by Yardena Arazi, expressing longing, resilience, and hope.

The evening opened with the Tower of David’s famed Night Spectacular – a dazzling sound and light show that projected Jerusalem’s rich history onto the very walls that have withstood centuries of challenge and triumph.

An immigrant from France who made aliyah in 2003 to Jerusalem, Daniel is a mother of two – one son currently serving in the Golani Brigade, the other soon to enlist. As the nation mourned after Oct. 7 and the war that followed, she recognized the deep emotional needs of mothers who had lost children – soldiers, civilians, festivalgoers – and the network grew to include other mothers who had lost family members in previous wars. The Night Spectacular at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem. (credit: Rani Barmatz)

“In times like these,” she said, “mutual responsibility isn’t just a value – it’s a lifeline.”

Project Imahot: A lifeline for women across Israel

What began with a few neighborhood mothers seeking solace has blossomed into a lifeline for more than 140 women across Israel. Project Imahot offers a spectrum of support: personal counseling, group therapy, art and movement sessions, and more – all designed to help mothers process trauma, rebuild their strength, and begin to heal.

“The impact goes far beyond the individual,” Daniel said. “When a mother begins to find her footing again, the whole family feels it. It creates a ripple of resilience.”

Tammy Burke came from Beit Shemesh for the evening with a friend. “I love singing, but since Zamir was killed, it just is something that does not come easily anymore,” she said. Her son, Zamir Burke, a combat engineer with a huge smile and heart, was 20 when he was killed just six months ago. A guitar player who also liked to sing, Zamir was an excellent student who loved reading, be it from a pile of books or his phone.

He was always glad to help friends with studying, especially math and physics, and he volunteered for five years with children with special needs. He would even drop by to say hello to the kids on free weekends home from the army. “When I heard about this event, I thought that it would be a great idea to try and sing, to do it together with other bereaved parents.”

The choice of venue was no accident. “To me, the tower is a pastoral and meaningful place,” Daniel said. “Its beauty, its openness, its history – it’s a space where real emotional connection can happen.”

Eilat Lieber, director and chief curator of the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum, expressed her full support: “The Tower of David is more than a symbol – it stands as a testament to Jerusalem’s enduring resilience. We hope that surrounded by the strength and beauty of the citadel, families found comfort, connection, and belonging. We are deeply grateful to Alissa and Shimmie Horn for their generous support in making this evening possible.” An event at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem. (credit: Rani Barmatz)

The gathering took place during the week of Jerusalem Day, the celebration of Jerusalem’s reunification. Coming shortly after Israel’s Remembrance Day for the Fallen, the event offered families a bridge between mourning and renewal – an opportunity to find comfort in shared experience and strength in togetherness.

Nurit Getz Tzanani, daughter of Rabbi Yehuda Getz, who was the first rabbi of the Western Wall, attended at Daniel’s invitation. Her brother, Avner Getz, fell in 1967 during the Six Day War. He was among the first to break through the border line into the Old City of Jerusalem. He was 20 years old when he fell, shot by a Jordanian sniper.

“It was so meaningful and right for me, coming right after the memorial day for my brother, Avner, who fell in the battle for the liberation of Jerusalem. Here I am in this special place, thanks to Avner and all the comrades who fell. Thanks to them, we can sit here together and sing today.”

Project Imahot is supported by SMILE, an Israeli nonprofit that helps grow impactful social initiatives. Through SMILE’s platform, people can mark celebrations or memorials by giving charity gift cards that support meaningful causes across the country.

“In a time when so many families carry pain, giving in honor of others becomes a powerful act of connection,” said SMILE co-founder Daphne Seroussi. “We bring more care into the world – and build resilience, together.”

Stephanie Daniel has created a chorus of care, community, and courage. Her hope for the evening? “That people leave with goodness in their hearts, a sense of joy – even if fleeting – a smile, a moment of calm, and the strength to carry on.” Tammy Burke felt just that: “It was heartwarming to be together and know you weren’t alone.” 