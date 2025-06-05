'I am yours forever': Hundreds join partner of St.-Sgt.-Maj. Alon Farkas in his final journey

In a moving ceremony held Thursday morning, hundreds of family members, friends, and fellow residents of Kibbutz Kabri gathered to pay their last respects to St.-Sgt.-Maj. (Res.) Alon Farkas, 27, who was killed in battle in the Shajaiya neighborhood of the Gaza Strip.

Farkas, a dedicated soldier in the 6646 Reconnaissance Battalion of the Shu’alei Marom Brigade, was killed in an incident in northern Gaza that also left another soldier seriously wounded. With nearly 300 days of reserve duty behind him, Farkas was known among his comrades as a sensitive and intelligent young man who never gave up, even when circumstances were at their hardest.

Born and raised in Kibbutz Kabri, Farkas was studying neuroscience and cognition at Ben-Gurion University in Be’er Sheva. In his youth, he was active in theater, excelled in sports, and served as a counselor in a youth movement.

During the funeral, his partner, Oriya Sadeh, shared a deeply personal letter she had written for the wedding they had planned but will now never celebrate. “Alon, my love, by your side, everything is simply quieter,” she read through tears. “I was blessed with the gift of my best friend, my soulmate, the love of my life. I promise you and God that I will always be with you. I am yours forever.” She also recited the lyrics of the Spanish song “Gracias a la vida” (“Thanks for Life”), a favorite of Alon’s. ''I will be yours forever,'' Oriya Sade, the partner of the fallen soldier Alon Parks said. (credit: Walla)

Heartfelt eulogies

His mother, Daniela, spoke of a son who embraced life with joy and passion: “My Alon, a beautiful, loving, and beloved boy. You loved soccer, music, and good food—especially meat, and you were a master at preparing it. You loved parties and hosting. Your kind eyes radiated unconditional love. You loved Oriya, who you said was ‘the one,’ and your sister Noa, whom you always protected. You loved this country deeply and dreamed of serving in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representing Israel as an ambassador.”

Lt. Col. Rotem, representing the IDF, paid tribute to Alon’s dedication: “Your commitment to the country and its people was unwavering. You were always at the center of things, smiling and leaving your mark wherever you went. You were ready for every mission, even when it was tough. When the war broke out, you cut short your trip in Europe and returned to serve without hesitation. The brigade commander, Yoni Hakohen, and all of us are deeply saddened, but we are proud of you. To your family, I say: your fate is bound to the IDF. We have lost an extraordinary person.”

Oriya Markowitz, a teammate from Alon’s unit, stood with fellow soldiers, arms linked, and said: “We tried to save you and bring you back home with us. I’m sorry we couldn’t. We will draw strength from you and continue forward.”

Close friends from the kibbutz—Amit, Tomer, and Daniel—spoke about their tight-knit group, which they called “The Biker Boys,” and the matching tattoos they all got: “We were seven—now we are six.” Daniel added, “He was a genius, the professor of the group, with a huge heart. I spoke to him just a few days ago, and he said this would be his last tour. He didn’t want to go—but he went. That was Alon.”

Alon Farkas leaves behind a grieving family, a partner who adored him, countless friends, and a country that will never forget his courage, kindness, and unwavering dedication. May his memory be a blessing.