United Hatzalah's new mobile clinic set to transform emergency care in southern Israel

United Hatzalah inaugurated their first mobile emergency clinic in Israel’s South in a ceremony held in Ofakim on Tuesday.

The emergency medical services NGO said the October 7 massacre that devastated southern communities served as a wake-up call and the catalyst for this groundbreaking initiative.

Developed in collaboration with the Ruderman Family Foundation, the mobile clinic is designed to bolster emergency medical response by providing rapid, advanced on-site care in both routine times and crises.

The mobile clinic will serve communities in both the south and north, ensuring access to quality healthcare even in remote areas or during mass casualty events.

Health Minister Uriel Busso, who attended the ceremony, praised the initiative as an example of out-of-the-box thinking that reduces healthcare disparities and enhances access to lifesaving services in Israel's periphery. "The Health Ministry will continue to use every tool available to deliver high-quality, life-saving medical care to every citizen, everywhere and at all times," he said.

The mobile clinic includes four advanced treatment beds, a smart triage system, sophisticated medical equipment, and can treat twice as many patients as a standard ambulance or emergency vehicle.

Staffed by a team of family doctors, paramedics, medics, and operational personnel, the clinic is designed to provide community-based medical care as well as national emergency support.

Providing support where emergency medical infrastructure is destroyed

In times of national emergencies, such as terrorist attacks, fires, or natural disasters, the clinic can be quickly deployed to provide extensive medical support, even in areas where medical infrastructure has collapsed. During routine times, the clinic will operate in isolated communities, coordinated with healthcare providers, local authorities, and nonprofits to improve everyday healthcare access.

United Hatzalah President and Founder Eli Beer highlighted the importance of the October 7 lessons: “Our mission is clear: to save lives anytime, anywhere. The lessons of October 7 are a wake-up call for all of us, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Ruderman Family Foundation for joining us in this critical mission.”

Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation, echoed that sentiment: “This mobile clinic is the first of its kind in Israel and aims to close healthcare gaps and save lives in areas where medical response is limited. It’s not just an initiative: it’s a mission.”

Among those who attended the ceremony were local residents, United Hatzalah volunteers, and Liyad Ohana, United Hatzalah’s Chief Paramedic and a resident of Ofakim, who on October 7 set up an improvised clinic at the local police station and saved dozens of lives, including those of soldiers and police officers.

The mobile clinic represents a critical step forward in Israel’s emergency preparedness and community healthcare, ensuring that lifesaving medical care reaches those who need it most, when they need it most.