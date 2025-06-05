Greta Thunberg and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition are sailing to Gaza, but will they make it?

The well-known Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is sailing to Gaza as of June 5. According to reports, she is aboard the Madleen, a sailboat that the Freedom Flotilla Coalition is operating. A report at Democracy Now noted that when the ship sailed from Catania in Sicily, it had 12 people on board, including actor Liam Cunningham, known for his role in the series Game of Thrones. The ship is named for “Gaza’s first fisherwoman,” the report said. According to The Marine Executive, the boat “corresponds to a UK-registered 18-meter (59-foot) sailing vessel named Barcarole.”

The vessel left port on June 1 on what is thought to be an estimated 2,000 km trip. The boat has a website devoted to tracking it. “In partnership with Forensic Architecture, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition has equipped the Madleen with an advanced tracking system. This technology plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of those on board, maintaining transparency about the vessel’s location, and holding potential aggressors accountable for their actions,” the Freedom Flotilla said. As of June 5, the tracker had stopped working.

Israel has said the sailboat will not be allowed to dock in Gaza. This is not the first time a group of activists has tried to sail to Gaza. In 2010, hundreds of activists boarded six ships off Turkey and tried to get to Gaza. The IDF carried out a raid on their lead ship, the Mavi Marmara. Nine people were killed in the melee with the IDF, and the ship was towed to Ashdod. In 2015, another attempt to sail to Gaza was frustrated when a ship was damaged at a Greek port.

The 2025 group that is trying to reach Gaza already had issues off Malta. In May, the Conscience ship claimed to have suffered damage and loss of power off Malta before heading to Gaza. Activists claimed the ship was hit by drones. Activist Greta Thunberg sits aboard the aid ship Madleen, which left the Italian port of Catania on June 1 to travel to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, in this picture released on June 2, 2025 on social media. (credit: FREEDOM FLOTILLA COALITION)

Madleen crew claims to be in distress

This explains why the crew of the Madleen, while sailing off the coast of Crete, were afraid on the evening of June 3-4 when they thought a drone was circling the ship. Activists posted videos and claimed to be in distress. It turned out, according to reports, that the drone was from the Greek coast guard. The Madleen was around 68km outside of Greece’s territorial waters.

For Thunberg, this is not her first long voyage at sea. She also did transatlantic voyages in 2019 to get to a climate conference in New York. Therefore, she is experienced at sailing long distances. It is not clear if all the other members of the crew have the same experience.

A long journey of 2,000 km can take many days. A sailing vessel may make around six to twelve knots an hour, meaning it may sail between 100 nautical miles and 250 a day. Therefore, it can take more than four days to make the journey.

When one is sailing at sea in the open ocean, a boat doesn’t usually stop. This is because there is wind, and even when the wind drops, the boat can continue on its journey on a diesel engine. On the engine alone, it could also make around 200km a day or more. A sailboat won’t usually use its diesel engine for a long period of time because it doesn’t want to waste fuel. On a long journey like this boat is embarking on, it won’t want to go to port, so it will want to conserve fuel.

The reason that the Madleen won’t want to put into port in Greece or Cyprus is likely because they will fear sabotage to their boat or that authorities will prevent their journey. Greece and Cyprus are both close friends of Israel. The boat won’t want to stop in Egypt because it is an authoritarian state, although Egypt is an option. Turkey could also be an option because Ankara tends to back Hamas. The vessel could also divert to Lebanon or Syria.

Sailing at sea over numerous days is challenging. A vessel may have GPS and satellite phones; however, sailing at night is complex. This is because a small sailboat has to cross shipping lanes. It will be near large ships. It is hard to see a sailboat at night. A sailboat usually will have red and green lights, one on each side at the front, indicating port and starboard. It will have a white light on the stern and may also place lights on the mast. A white light on the mast will indicate the vessel is under engine power.

According to Marine Traffic, a vessel called Barcarole appeared to be south of Crete on June 5 in the afternoon. It also appeared to be heading slowly west at 1.5 knots. This means it is drifting or has stopped. It is unclear why. The photo for Barcarole shows a vessel that looks the same as the Madleen, with a Palestinian flag.

The vessel appears to be a ketch, a type of two-masted sailboat with a mainmast that is taller than the smaller mizzenmast toward the rear. If the sailboat is off Cyprus, it will still have several days of sailing to reach the coast off Israel.

Since the ship has been at sea for five days now, it means they will need to make sure they have enough food and water for the crew. They will also need to continue making contingency plans in case issues happen with their engine or other equipment. The vessel appears to be in a sealane near a number of large container ships. The Horae crude oil tanker is to the west, and a barge carrier and a cargo ship are to the east.

The crew may be suffering from boredom, seasickness, or crowding on a ship like this. Being at sea for so long with so many people can become a difficult experience, even for seasoned and veteran sailors. It remains to be seen what other challenges they face.