Rabbi from the South allegedly committed sexual offenses against women seeking his guidance
The accused rabbi's lawyer denies all accusations against his client.
A prominent rabbi from southern Israel, known for his public influence and charismatic personality, allegedly committed sexual offenses against women who sought his help for personal and marital counseling, according to an investigative report by N12 on Sunday.
Testimonies collected during the investigation claim that the rabbi abused his position of power, touching women without their consent, hugging, kissing, and in some cases even exposing his genitals to them.
The rabbi, who holds a public position and is considered a charismatic figure offering emotional and spiritual guidance to hundreds of people, is accused of committing multiple sexual offenses against women who approached him for support. According to the testimonies revealed by Channel 12 News, some women who came to private meetings with the rabbi for blessings, marital counseling, or emotional support reported inappropriate behavior that included forced sexual contact, exposure of his genitals, and emotional and psychological manipulation.
“I’m very shy, even with my husband,” one woman shared in the report. “He would just sit in front of me, touch himself, and try to hug me. This happened several times.” Another woman testified that he grabbed her hands, wrapped them around his body, and shouted at her, “Stronger, stronger!”—until she broke down in tears.
Behind closed doorsOne key testimony describes how the rabbi would meet with women in his office, behind a closed door, creating an atmosphere of closeness and empathy, before crossing clear boundaries. According to her, the inappropriate behavior continued over time. Some women also reported receiving gift cards and presents from the rabbi, as well as medical advice. In some cases, they claimed they faced pressure and threats from his associates to keep silent about the abuse.
In response, the rabbi’s lawyer, Effi Damari, stated: “This never happened. It is completely false. My client, the honorable rabbi, categorically denies the allegations in the report. These complaints are blatantly false and intended solely to harm the rabbi’s dignity, his work, and his dedication to the people of Israel and IDF soldiers. This is a blood libel.”
According to Channel 12 News, additional women have come forward since the report was published, describing similar patterns of behavior. The full investigation is expected to air next week on Channel 12’s main news broadcast.