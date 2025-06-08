Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon, minister says Khatib said these were related to Israel's nuclear facilities and its relations with the United States, Europe, and other countries, and to its defensive capabilities.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during the 36th anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, Iran June 4, 2025. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader. ( photo credit : WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A )