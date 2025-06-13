Avner Netanyahu set to have a politician-free wedding, causing mixed reactions from Likud members
A source close to the family explained that the intention behind the exclusion was to create a private and intimate atmosphere, away from political circles.
The youngest son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Avner Netanyahu, has requested a politician-free wedding. Members of Knesset and ministers from Likud and the coalition confirmed they had not received invitations to the Netanyahu family celebration. A source close to the family explained that the intention behind the exclusion was to create a private and intimate atmosphere, away from political circles.
Avner Netanyahu will marry his fiancée, Amit Yardeny, on Monday, June 16, at the Roni Ranch in the Sharon region. Over 1,000 guests are expected at the exclusive ceremony, which will notably exclude politicians.
Originally scheduled for November 2024, the wedding was postponed due to security concerns and the Iranian attack. The ceremony will now be held under heavy security, with magnetometer scans, roadblocks, and thorough checks in place.
The decision caught the coalition by surprise. No Likud members or other coalition figures, from junior Knesset members to senior ministers and party leaders, were invited to the wedding at Roni Ranch.
Reactions from Likud were mixed. Some party members expressed understanding and support: "We wish the young couple all the best," one said. "It’s great that this wedding is a private event for family and friends, not a political one." "The important thing is that the boy marries in peace," another Likud member remarked, with many others expressing similar views.
Activists call for demonstrations at the weddingThe couple is preparing for the wedding with tight security, including bodyguards who accompany them in public. The family has also reached out to Police Commissioner Dani Levi, requesting action against activists planning protests near the wedding venue.
Ami Dror, from the protest camp, has called for demonstrations, including car convoys and the distribution of activist materials to wedding guests. Meanwhile, left-wing spokespeople have criticized the wedding’s exclusionary nature, calling it "disconnected and arrogant," while others have emphasized the couple's right to marry in peace.