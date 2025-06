Survivors of Holocaust face new hardships after missile attack on Rehovot center For the elderly people who visit the center each week, however, it’s more than just a club—it's home. Now, with the facility damaged and nowhere to gather, they have one request: not to be forgotten.

A building at the campus of the Weizmann Institute of Science remains damaged following an Iranian missile strike on Sunday, in Rehovot, Israel June 19, 2025 ( photo credit : REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA )