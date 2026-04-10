Transportation Minister Miri Regev said that she chose Argentinian President Javier Milei to light a torch at Mount Herzl for Israel’s 78th Independence Day anniversary celebration in a Thursday announcement.

Regev noted that Milei has expressed his support for Israel in multiple ways, from recognizing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah, and Hamas as terrorist organizations, to efforts to secure the release of the hostages, the decision to rename “Palestine Street” as “Bibas Family Street,” and his vigorous campaign in international forums against antisemitism and in support of Israel’s right to defend itself.

"President Javier Milei is among the most prominent leaders of the free world and among Israel’s closest friends, a true friend and a genuine Zionist, a model of partnership, loyalty, and appreciation for the Jewish people, and one of the greatest friends of the Jewish people," Regev said in a statement.

"Choosing him reflects the immense gratitude that all citizens of Israel feel toward his leadership and our tremendous pride in the warm and close relationship between Israel and Argentina.”

Regev, in charge of planning the ceremony this year, chose a varied group of Israelis to participate in the torch-lighting, from servicepeople to rabbis, to comedians and doctors.

Brig.-Gen. Gal Hirsch and Talik Gvili

Gal Hirsch served as the Israeli government's coordinator for hostages and missing persons in the two years following the October 7 attacks.

His selection immediately drew criticism from several families of former hostages in Gaza, who have accused Hirsch of mistreatment regarding his handling of hostages' families over the past two years. More than 100 relatives of former hostages signed a petition opposing any further representation of Hirsch within the hostage community.

Despite this backlash, Regev defended her decision to choose Hirsch, explaining that she viewed the opportunity to light the torch as a way to express gratitude for "his lifelong dedication to the security of the State of Israel."

"For more than two years, he worked thoroughly and tirelessly, around the clock, both in Israel and abroad, and did not stop until the sacred mission entrusted to him was completed."

Further fueling public criticism, Talik Gvili, the mother of Israeli hero and hostage Ran Gvili, was selected to light the torch alongside Hirsch. Although Gvili's name was not included in the petition, this pairing has attracted attention.

Colonel Matan B and Maj. Nurit R

For the IDF's representation at the ceremony, Regev chose Colonel Matan B., an officer in the Air and Space Force, and Major Nurit R., a combat soldier and commander in the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps. The pair was recommended by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Col. Matan B served in various command positions in the Air Force, including squadron commander. Currently, he is leading the development of the Air Force’s operation plans in Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Rising Lion.

Nurit is a combat soldier who, a few days before October 7, began serving as commander of the northern brigade of the Gaza Division. She fought at the Urim base during Hamas’attack and was wounded. Despite her injury, she insisted on returning to her role, and only two weeks later, she was seriously wounded in another battle. The injury forced her to undergo a series of complex surgeries, during which her leg was amputated. Despite the many difficulties, she continued to express her commitment to keep contributing in every possible way to the security of Israeli citizens.

“In the past year, the State of Israel has continued to fundamentally reshape the balance of power in the Middle East, and the IDF is striking our enemies hard in both the near and far circles,” said Regev.

"Behind this work stand brave fighters like Col. Matan, who represents Israel’s long arm, and Maj. Nurit, who forged an especially impressive command path through a series of positions in the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps. Through the selection of Matan and Nurit, we salute all IDF servicewomen and servicemen who work tirelessly to guard the people and the land, fighters of whom it can be said wholeheartedly: for the glory of the State of Israel.”

Ari Spitz

Spitz was severely wounded after an explosive blast in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip left him on a ventilator for a month and a half. He lost both of his legs and one arm, which required a rehabilitation process of more than 200 days.

Regev praised Spitz for his “inspiring resilience.”

“Despite the heavy price he paid,” she said, “Ari’s spirit never faltered for a moment. He succeeded in drawing on the hidden strength within him to rebuild his routine and to strengthen many others. Through Ari, we salute all IDF soldiers, including those wounded in body and spirit, who paid such a heavy price to restore peace and security to the residents of Israel.”

Tamer Atallah

Tamer, a member of the Druze community, served for a decade in the IDF's economic branch. Tamer was commended throughout his military service for his contributions to preserving the heritage of Druze, Circassian, and Bedouin fighters. He also served as a driving force in the Druze community’s special emergency operations room, founded by Sheik Mowafaq Tarif following the events in Sweida, Syria.

“Tamer contributed greatly to the important effort to save our Druze brothers who were massacred in Sweida, Syria.” Regev recounted.

"The operations room in which he worked saved the lives of many, helped transfer food and medical equipment, and arranged medical treatment in Israel for elderly people, children, and women who suffered sexual violence and severe abuse.”

“Choosing him reflects the deep appreciation of the people of Israel for the sons and daughters of the Druze community and for all those who combine service, professionalism, and contribution to the community, and who continue to strengthen the covenant of brotherhood," she added.

Professor Dina Ben-Yehuda

One of the most prominent figures in Israel's medical and research landscape, Ben-Yehuda heads the hematology division at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and has held major roles in the country’s healthcare and academic sectors.

Regev said that Ben Yehuda represents the “strength and resilience of the people of Israel’s healthcare system, who continue to stand on the front line, to treat, to heal, to plant hope, and to strengthen the bodies, spirits, and souls of patients in Israel. Researchers continue to innovate, renew themselves, and forge scientific paths in order to save lives and reshape the face of humanity.”

“In such a complex year,” she continued, “when the burden on hospitals is so great, choosing Dina is our way of saying, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you to the women and men doctors, the women and men researchers.”

Rabbi Avraham Zarviv

Alongside his Torah and educational work, Rabbi Zarviv, a father of six, continues to serve on active reserve duty. His path of religious Zionism connects faith, values, and action.

“Rabbi Avraham Zarviv is a clear embodiment of deep commitment to the people of Israel, the Torah of Israel, and the Land of Israel,” said Regev. “For years, he has worked to strengthen the world of Torah, a worldview that sees the connection between spirit and action as a central foundation in building Israeli society.

Even in the challenging period in which we now find ourselves, Rabbi Zarviv continues to work to strengthen the spirit, deepen roots, and lead action-filled building and renewal. He represents a generation that refuses to part from responsibility, that chooses to bear the burden and continue building, out of great faith in the future. Through his figure we salute the men and women of religious Zionism, who combine a life of Torah with service and contribution to the state, and continue to lead Israeli society forward out of a deep sense of mission.”

Gili Raanan

A co-founder of Wiz, which was recently acquired by Google in one of the largest deals in Israel's history, Raanan is a prominent figure in the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“The sale of Wiz is proof of the tremendous technological strengths and capabilities of the startup nation,” said Regev. “Raanan has been a partner in the founding and guidance of many companies, thereby helping grow a new generation of entrepreneurs. Even in periods of uncertainty and many challenges, he continues to act in faith in Israel’s ability to innovate, dare, and break boundaries. Through choosing him, we salute the Israeli high-tech community, which continues to lead, create, and establish Israel’s standing as a global technological power.”

Roni Insahez Farshad

Born and raised in Tehran, Farshad studied at a Muslim school and was drafted into the Iranian army at 18. Following basic training, he was assigned to serve at the court in Tehran, advancing to sensitive positions until he eventually became an assistant to investigators and senior judges.

At the same time, he secretly helped Jews in distress, rescuing them through resourcefulness, cunning, and courage. In 1997, he immigrated to Israel and, together with his brother, established a series of successful business ventures.

Regev said that Roni’s story represents the rich heritage of Iranian Jewry and their deep and justified yearning for freedom.

“Precisely at a time when the State of Israel, together with the US, is striking Iran hard in order to remove the existential threat placed at our necks, I am proud to choose Roni, who represents the many men and women who acted boldly and cleverly to save our Jewish brothers in Iran, even at the risk of their lives. And to all those who still choose today to take responsibility, to help, and to strengthen the spirit and mutual responsibility of the Jewish people,” said Regev.

Moshe Edri

Edri is an Israel Prize winner for Lifetime Achievement, recognized for his contributions to Hebrew arts and for promoting Israeli cinema.

“The story of Moshe Edri’s life contains all the elements of a movie. The boy from Dimona who fell in love with the silver screen and became, together with his beloved late brother Leon, one of the pillars of Israeli cinema,” stated Regev.

“The films produced by the Edri brothers greatly shaped the face of Israeli society and brought Israeli cinema and the Hebrew language to the world stage,” she continued.

“Edri also continues to contribute greatly to preserving the magnificent heritage of Israeli cinema and introduces the younger generation to the Israeli classics that have become cultural treasures. In recent years, we have seen the younger generation fall in love with the nostalgic films we grew up on, something that would not have happened without Moshe Edri’s life’s work.”

Hannah Laslo

Actress and comedian Hannah Laslo is “one of the most beloved and unique voices in Israeli culture,” according to Regev.

A trailblazing and boundary-breaking artist who has, for decades, succeeded in conquering the stage and the screen, making people laugh, moving them, and touching the hearts of broad audiences,” she continued.

“Through unforgettable characters and a humor that is entirely her own, Hanna brings to the stage the story of Israeli society in all its shades. Over the years, Hanna continues to create, make people laugh, and broaden hearts, reminding us all of the power of humor and of culture’s ability to touch, heal, and connect.

“In her work, she embodies the ability of Israeli culture to renew itself, to take a complex reality and process it through humor, and from it create connection, meaning, and hope. Hanna proves that the power of creativity and laughter can give rise to hope even in difficult days.