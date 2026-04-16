A senior Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that, unlike in the past, the United States now intends to actively lead efforts to disarm Hezbollah and is prepared to use American resources to achieve this goal. “Trump wants this to happen, so this time the US will be far more involved,” the official said.

The official added that the current ceasefire terms are significantly better than those in November 2024, describing the situation as “much improved,” mainly because Hezbollah has suffered a substantial blow this time, including significant casualties, and because Israeli forces are present on the ground.

“Forces are deployed from Naqoura to Syria and will not withdraw. In addition, Iran is in a much weaker position in terms of its ability to support the organization’s recovery.”

The forces will also be able to continue demolishing structures as required for security needs, as has been the case so far.

Furthermore, hundreds of thousands of displaced residents who have fled southern Lebanon remain unable to return to their homes, increasing pressure on the Lebanese government to move forward in negotiations.

An Israeli flag flutters at a military base in Lebanon, near the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from the Israeli side of the border in northern Israel, April 13, 2026 (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

Israel will continue to protect soldiers and civilians

The official emphasized that Israel will continue to act against any threat to civilians and soldiers, adding, “This is currently a ten-day ceasefire. For it to continue, the burden of proof lies with Lebanon and Hezbollah.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also emphasized Israel's continued maintenance of security earlier in the day, saying that Israel will maintain a security buffer, stretching 10 kilometers into southern Lebanon, for the duration of the ceasefire in order to deter any threat.

"We have changed the balance of security," Netanyahu said.