The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arts pioneer Ilana Rovina dies

Ilana Rovina was extremely popular in the 1960s and 1970s, especially during the Yom Kippur War when she traveled constantly to the front lines to sing to the troops.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 22:08
Ilana Rovina (photo credit: HANANIA HERMAN)
Ilana Rovina
(photo credit: HANANIA HERMAN)
If you say the name Rovina in Israel, the immediate association is with the great Russian-born actress Hanna Rovina, who was a member of the Habimah Theater in Moscow, which she joined in 1917, and was subsequently among the founders of Habimah Theater in Tel Aviv in the second half of the 1940s.
Rovina had a passionate romance with fellow Russian immigrant and celebrated poet Alexander Penn, who was married at the time and the father of two children, a factor that did not prevent him from sharing his manhood with other women.
A love child named Ilana was born out of his relationship with Rovina. Ilana Rovina was both a singer and an actress, but focused more on singing.
She was extremely popular in the 1960s and 1970s, especially during the Yom Kippur War when she traveled constantly to the front lines to sing to the troops.
Possibly because she had grown up with a highly dramatic mother who was onstage even when she wasn’t, Ilana Rovina never played the diva. She was always friendly, good-humored and down to earth.
While still a young woman, she was married to actor and director Uri Zohar, but the marriage did not last. Zohar, who was the second of her four husbands, later became religious and abandoned the entertainment industry. Rovina also left her profession.
In the early 1990s, Rovina went to London, where she remained for 14 years, returning home in 2006 at the age of 73. After not singing professionally for some 30 years, she attempted a comeback at the smaller auditorium at Tzavta in Tel Aviv, but few members of the public remembered her.
In her absence abroad, her recordings were occasionally played on radio in programs dedicated to golden oldies, but unlike some others of her generation who succeeded in maintaining a following, she did not, although she did renew acquaintances and revive old friendships with other singers and musicians.
Rovina, who was ill with cancer in the final years of her life, also contracted coronavirus, from which she died on Sunday at age 86.
She is survived by a daughter, and was buried on Sunday evening at Hayarkon Cemetery.


Tags yom kippur war famous jewish artists Russian Israelis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli Arabs should support the Israel-UAE peace plan -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by