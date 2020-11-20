The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

As a Holocaust historian, I’m horrified that a bigot may lead Yad Vashem

The mission of Yad Vashem is to teach values that stem from the lessons I learned from the rescuers: the importance of valuing human rights and respecting everyone.

By EVA FOGELMAN/JTA  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 05:56
Effi Eitam in 2002; background Yad Vashem in 2020 (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
Effi Eitam in 2002; background Yad Vashem in 2020
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
The opposition is mounting to the prospect of Effi Eitam, a former far-right Israeli politician and general, becoming chair of Israel’s national Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem.
Among those urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course are Israeli Holocaust survivors, the Anti-Defamation League and Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, along with plenty of op-ed writers and pundits. It’s bad enough that Eitam lacks credentials in Holocaust education and research. But even more disturbing to his critics are Eitam’s racist comments about Israeli Arabs and Palestinians — his call for expulsion of Palestinians in the West Bank, his description of Israeli Arabs as a “fifth column” and insistence that they should be barred from serving in the country’s political system — and the reprimand he received after two soldiers under his command said they were following orders when they beat two Palestinians, including one who died from his wounds.
As a scholar with longtime ties to Yad Vashem, count me among those who are aghast at the prospect of Eitam’s appointment.
The head of Yad Vashem is responsible for budgetary decisions, hiring directors of departments, approving conferences and publications. These duties have implications for shaping Holocaust research and educations — what topics will be emphasized, minimized or ignored. As for public responsibilities, the choices made by the director in hosting or undermining international dignitaries can damage relationships between Israel and other countries.
In 1981, I started my social psychological research in Jerusalem at the Yad Vashem Righteous Among the Nations Department on why non-Jews risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. In those days, the department was housed in a tiny room and the files were randomly kept in the back of the library. Today its high-tech academic research lab is used by international scholars and others. My archives, interviews and research materials are being donated to the archive division, which will digitize them for future researchers.
This is why I am distressed: My most significant finding about the rescuers is that they risked their lives to save Jews because they grew up in tolerant families who valued respect and accepted people from all walks of life. As children they were taught by their parents that all human beings are created in the image of God. When those who became rescuers were inundated with hate-filled Nazi propaganda designed to inspire hatred of the Jews, they ignored it.
The mission of Yad Vashem is to teach values that stem from the lessons I learned from the rescuers: the importance of valuing human rights and respecting everyone. I ask myself: “Can a man who does not accept human rights for Arabs and Palestinians lead an institution dedicated to teaching millions of students and teachers from all over the world to appreciate the innate value of all human beings?”
One of the first stops in Israel for diplomats from around the world is Yad Vashem, which is used to underline the importance of the Holocaust in Jewish history and the establishment of the State of Israel. How can Effi Eitam be a spokesman for the cause and talk to leaders from other countries when he advocates banning all Arab representatives from the Knesset?
With the global resurgence in anti-Semitism and the dismal results of the recent Claims Conference study on the Holocaust ignorance among young people, Holocaust institutions such as the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York have committed to expanding their educational programs to reduce racism. How will Eitam rationalize the significance of Holocaust education when his views on Arabs are the embodiment of racism?
David Ben-Gurion’s goal was to ensure that Yad Vashem would honor the Righteous Among the Nations of the World as well as the victims and fighters. I wonder if the new leadership will reduce the significance of the rescuers in teaching about the Holocaust. How will Yad Vashem conduct ceremonies for rescuers and their families if they are Muslims? Will schools refuse to send students to study at Yad Vashem when they know its leader has espoused racist views?
On my frequent visits to Yad Vashem to lecture and do research, or when I socialize with colleagues, I love to wander the halls of the International School for Holocaust Studies and peek into the classrooms. I am in awe of the diversity of students — Israelis from all walks of life, policemen from the United States and educators from around the world. This is the institution that Ben-Gurion envisioned – one that welcomes everyone to learn about the past, to never forget and to carry those lessons into the future.
It is my hope and fervid prayer that Effi Eitam will honor Ben-Gurion’s mission and change his racist stance against the non-Jewish population of Israel, bringing more people under our tent instead of excluding them. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags Holocaust Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time to free Jonathan Pollard By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by