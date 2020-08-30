The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's lab workers strike, Liberman tells Edelstein to take action

"Admittedly, they are not as important as the Breslov hassidim but they are the ones who are at the forefront of the struggle against coronavirus," Avigdor Liberman wrote.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 30, 2020 09:27
Avigdor Liberman (photo credit: REUTERS)
Avigdor Liberman
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Yisrael Beytenu Party Chairman Avigdor Liberman demanded that the lab workers' strike be raised at Sunday's coronavirus cabinet meeting in order to resolve the crisis, in a letter addressed to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
"The citizens of Israel woke up today to bad news," the letter stated. "The laboratory workers strike comes at a time when we are facing one of the most serious health crises we have known. The strike will affect not only those infected with coronavirus but also other patients with serious illnesses and those at increased risk of becoming ill."
He called on Edelstein, "the minister in charge," to raise the issue at Sunday's coronavirus cabinet meeting in order to resolve the crisis.
"The demands of the lab workers are not unreasonable, NIS 51 per hour instead of NIS 31. I am sure there is the money," Liberman wrote. "Admittedly, they are not as important as the Breslov hassidim but they are the ones who are at the forefront of the struggle against coronavirus, and regardless, their demands are justified."

Letter from Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein demanding that the lab workers' strike be brought up at Sunday's coronavirus cabinet meeting, August 30, 2020 (Credit: Screenshot)Letter from Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein demanding that the lab workers' strike be brought up at Sunday's coronavirus cabinet meeting, August 30, 2020 (Credit: Screenshot)
Some 2,000 lab workers from the country's public hospitals and health fund Clalit are on strike from Sunday after negotiations between the country’s public labs and the Finance Ministry broke down last Thursday.
“I apologize on behalf of the 2,000 employees of the public medical laboratories in Israel for the inconvenience that will be caused to you tomorrow, with the outbreak of a strike in the laboratories in hospitals and at health funds,” said Esther Admon, chair of the Israel Association of Biochemists, Microbiologists and Laboratory Workers on Saturday night.
The workers will still carry out coronavirus testing for those who are hospitalized and in emergency situations. However, they will only report on coronavirus tests that are positive.
Maayan-Jaffe Hoffman contributed to this report. 


Tags Avigdor Liberman Yuli Edelstein Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does the US 2020 election day mean for Israel? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli military and intelligence assessments see Turkey as growing threat
NEIGHBORHOOD GUARD members await the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a 2017 Istanbul ceremony. Posters of Erdogan (right) and modern Turkey’s founder Ataturk seen in background
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by