Ashkelon kindergarten assistant allegedly abused children



An Ashkelon kindergarten assistant allegedly assaulted children under her care, Channel 13 reported on Thursday. Police are looking into the matter after several parents filled official complaints, police will also interview children who attend the kindergarten.

In a letter penned by one of the mothers to Ashkelon City Hall, she wrote that the woman allegedly slapped only boys who she thought were misbehaving.





Other parents reported a habit of force feeding children until they vomited, tossing games with the intention of striking a child’s head and punching children in chest and back.

The parents decided to not send their children to the kindergarten for the time being.