Ashkenazi, Levin ask Croatian FM to move embassy to Jerusalem

Croatia should join its neighbors in the Balkans and move its embassy to Jerusalem, Israeli officials told Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman during his visit to Israel’s capital on Monday.Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called Croatia “one of our best friends in Europe” and said “it’s about time for Croatia to join in…and move its embassy to Jerusalem.” Ashkenazi also called on Zagreb to declare Hezbollah a terrorist group, as Serbia and Kosovo agreed to do.Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin also called on Croatia to move its embassy to Jerusalem, and to support continued sanctions on Iran.Radman invited Levin to pay an official visit to Zagreb.Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Radman discussed cooperation on security matters, with Gantz calling for “a determined international front…at this time against Iranian aggression.”Radman also discussed tourism between Israel and Croatia in meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir, who joined Radman’s meeting with Gantz. Zamir thanked Radman for Croatia being one of the first countries to allow Israeli tourists in since borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
