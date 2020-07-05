The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ashkenazi on Natanz explosion: Our actions in Iran better left unsaid

“We have a long-term policy over the course of many administrations not to allow Iran to have nuclear abilities,” Ashkenazi said.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 5, 2020 11:29
Israel takes actions to stop the Iranian nuclear threat, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Sunday in response to a question about the explosion in Natanz, Iran, last week, that damaged a centrifuge production site.
“We have a long-term policy over the course of many administrations not to allow Iran to have nuclear abilities,” Ashkenazi said. “This [Iranian] regime with those abilities is an existential threat to Israel, and Israel cannot allow it to establish itself on our northern border.”
Therefore, Ashkenazi added, “we take actions that are better left unsaid.”
Ashkenazi spoke at a conference of Ma’ariv and The Jerusalem Post Group marking the 10th anniversary of Israel joining the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
His remarks came several days after a massive conflagration in Natanz caused extensive damage to the new facility where the Iranian regime said they were manufacturing a new generation of centrifuges. Many analysts said the explosion looked like it was a sabotage effort.
The Foreign Minister said Israel supports US efforts to ensure that the UN arms embargo on Iran will be extended past its original expiration date in October this year, saying Israel cannot except a situation where the regime in Tehran can buy advanced weapons systems.
“The problem is not just attaining nuclear weapons, it’s that they are arming groups across the Middle East. Look at Hezbollah in Lebanon. That is why we’re making broad diplomatic efforts across the world,” he stated.


