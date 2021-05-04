The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Australian military to stop using Israeli technology

Elbit Australia was informed of the decision without being given any explanations.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 4, 2021 15:11
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia, July 13, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/JASON REED)
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia, July 13, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/JASON REED)
The Australian Defense Forces have given Israeli defense company Elbit notice that it will stop using the company’s Battle Management System (BMS) starting in mid-June.
First reported by Australian Defense Magazine, the ADF informed Elbit Australia of the decision without giving any explanations.
But according to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), tensions had been simmering between Elbit and the Australian Defense Department, with one source saying that the Israeli defense company was imposing “huge premiums” since they have a monopoly on the system.
"People are getting the shits with Elbit exploiting their monopoly to impose huge premiums," the officer was quoted by ABC as saying. "And there are definite concerns that the Israelis are backdooring the system for information."
The BMS provided by Elbit allows commanders to better communicate and coordinate during complex battlefield scenarios and operations with electronic displays of maps and other critical combat data.
The project first began in 2009 and was fully operational by 2015. Elbit won another ADF tender in 2018 in a $150 million contract that was for five years with the option to extend for up to seven more years. It was integrated into over 1,000 Army vehicles (BMS-M), and was used by over 1,500 soldiers (BMS-D).
The system is reaching its end-of-life in the coming months and the ADF is now readying for a tender for the next phase of its digitization solution. 
According to the report by ABC, the ADF is considering awarding the next tender to an American company.


Tags australia technology elbit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

After Meron, violence, Israel needs a government now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
2

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
3

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

Haredi ‘rabbi’ accused of being a covert Messianic missionary

Christianity, illustrative

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by