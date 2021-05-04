Australian military to stop using Israeli technology

The Australian Defense Forces have given Israeli defense company Elbit notice that it will stop using the company’s Battle Management System (BMS) starting in mid-June.

First reported by Australian Defense Magazine, the ADF informed Elbit Australia of the decision without giving any explanations.

But according to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), tensions had been simmering between Elbit and the Australian Defense Department, with one source saying that the Israeli defense company was imposing “huge premiums” since they have a monopoly on the system.

"People are getting the shits with Elbit exploiting their monopoly to impose huge premiums," the officer was quoted by ABC as saying. "And there are definite concerns that the Israelis are backdooring the system for information."

The BMS provided by Elbit allows commanders to better communicate and coordinate during complex battlefield scenarios and operations with electronic displays of maps and other critical combat data.

The project first began in 2009 and was fully operational by 2015. Elbit won another ADF tender in 2018 in a $150 million contract that was for five years with the option to extend for up to seven more years. It was integrated into over 1,000 Army vehicles (BMS-M), and was used by over 1,500 soldiers (BMS-D).

The system is reaching its end-of-life in the coming months and the ADF is now readying for a tender for the next phase of its digitization solution.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

According to the report by ABC, the ADF is considering awarding the next tender to an American company.