Avi Nissenkorn quits Justice Ministry

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn resigned from his post on Wednesday morning, under pressure from the head of his former party, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

Nissenkorn wrote a letter to Gantz thanking him for supporting his fight against what he called dangerous attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to harm Israeli democracy and the rule of law.

A source close to Gantz said he wanted to appoint his confidant, Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper , to the post, but it was unclear if it is technically possible, because Tropper is not an MK.

Gantz spoke to Nissenkorn on Tuesday evening and asked him to resign after the justice minister left Blue and White for the new party being formed by Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai.

Nissenkorn did not even bother telling Gantz that he was leaving his party. The Blue and White leader found out from a news brief he received on his phone.

"Nissenkorn found a new political home so he should resign," Gantz said. "The Justice portfolio is one of Blue and White's top assets and we will continue working to maintain democracy and the rule of law."

Blue and White officials expressed outrage at Nissenkorn for betraying the party after Gantz fought Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent the Likud from harming the legal establishment.

"Nissenkorn is ungrateful," a top source in Blue and White said. "He took advantage of our party, ensured his own seat and ran away."

In Huldai's new Israelis party, Nissenkorn will be second on the list.