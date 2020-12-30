The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Avi Nissenkorn quits Justice Ministry

A source close to Gantz said he wanted to appoint his confidant, Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper, to the post.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 11:58
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn at the announcement on Huldai's new party, December 29, 2020 (photo credit: NESS PRODUCTIONS)
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn at the announcement on Huldai's new party, December 29, 2020
(photo credit: NESS PRODUCTIONS)
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn resigned from his post on Wednesday morning, under pressure from the head of his former party, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
Nissenkorn wrote a letter to Gantz thanking him for supporting his fight against what he called dangerous attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to harm Israeli democracy and the rule of law.
A source close to Gantz said he wanted to appoint his confidant, Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper, to the post, but it was unclear if it is technically possible, because Tropper is not an MK. 
Gantz spoke to Nissenkorn on Tuesday evening and asked him to resign after the justice minister left Blue and White for the new party being formed by Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai.
Nissenkorn did not even bother telling Gantz that he was leaving his party. The Blue and White leader found out from a news brief he received on his phone.
"Nissenkorn found a new political home so he should resign," Gantz said. "The Justice portfolio is one of Blue and White's top assets and we will continue working to maintain democracy and the rule of law."  
Blue and White officials expressed outrage at Nissenkorn for betraying the party after Gantz fought Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent the Likud from harming the legal establishment.
"Nissenkorn is ungrateful," a top source in Blue and White said. "He took advantage of our party, ensured his own seat and ran away."
In Huldai's new Israelis party, Nissenkorn will be second on the list. 


Tags Elections Israel Elections Blue and White Avi Nissenkorn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

Open letter to Netanyahu: Retire, save your legacy, or lose in disgrace

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by