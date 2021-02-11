The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aviad Moshe confesses to assaulting Shira Iskov, denies attempted murder

According to the indictment, Moshe brutally beat Iskov several times with a wooden rolling pin, strangled her and stabbed her with a kitchen knife 20 times.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 21:54
A picture of Aviad Moshe, who allegedly tried to murder his wife Shira in Mitzpe Ramon earlier this month, appears on a billboard on Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, September 30, 2020. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
A picture of Aviad Moshe, who allegedly tried to murder his wife Shira in Mitzpe Ramon earlier this month, appears on a billboard on Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, September 30, 2020.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Aviad Moshe presented his defense for the indictment in the attempted murder of his ex-wife, Shira Iskov, on Thursday afternoon in Beersheba District Court, confessing to committing the assault, but claiming he "did not intend to murder her," Walla News reported.
A large part of the defense arguments for Moshe, which were submitted by attorneys Aaron Rosa and Alon Davidov, place the blame for the attack on the victim, Iskov, who nearly lost her life in the assault.
Moshe claims he was "instigated" by Iskov, who "made him lose control of his actions and hurt her," an excuse often given by domestic abusers. 
In addition to the attempted murder of Iskov, Moshe was also accused of abusing their baby son, due to the fact that he assaulted her in front of him. He claims that this offense should be stricken from the indictment because it has not been investigated by the police. 
In addition, he claims that no one has never been accused of abusing a baby due to them assaulting another person near them, saying it is "selective enforcement."
According to the indictment, Moshe brutally beat Iskov several times with a wooden rolling pin, strangled her and stabbed her with a 10 cm long kitchen knife 20 times.
Moshe also denies saying the phrase "die already" while assaulting Iskov, as stated in the indictment.
Two days earlier, Iskov finally received her get (Jewish certificate of divorce) from Moshe, ending a long, painful relationship filled with domestice violence and abuse.


Tags murder domestic violence in israel domestic violence abuse assault
