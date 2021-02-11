Aviad Moshe confesses to assaulting Shira Iskov, denies attempted murder

Aviad Moshe presented his defense for the indictment in the attempted murder of his ex-wife, Shira Iskov , on Thursday afternoon in Beersheba District Court, confessing to committing the assault, but claiming he "did not intend to murder her," Walla News reported.

A large part of the defense arguments for Moshe, which were submitted by attorneys Aaron Rosa and Alon Davidov, place the blame for the attack on the victim, Iskov, who nearly lost her life in the assault.

Moshe claims he was "instigated" by Iskov, who "made him lose control of his actions and hurt her," an excuse often given by domestic abusers.

In addition to the attempted murder of Iskov, Moshe was also accused of abusing their baby son, due to the fact that he assaulted her in front of him. He claims that this offense should be stricken from the indictment because it has not been investigated by the police.

In addition, he claims that no one has never been accused of abusing a baby due to them assaulting another person near them, saying it is "selective enforcement."

According to the indictment, Moshe brutally beat Iskov several times with a wooden rolling pin, strangled her and stabbed her with a 10 cm long kitchen knife 20 times.