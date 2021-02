Shira Iskov, survivor of murder attempt by husband, receives get

On Tuesday night, a rally in Raz's memory was held at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv. The gathering was also held as a protest against domestic violence and violence directed toward women.



Raz was a couples’ mentor and led married pairings through the challenges of overcoming marital complications. She would lead training groups through a program to improve and evolve their personal relationships.



During an argument that broke out between the couple, the alleged murderer told police, he did not know what had come over him, but he had pulled his gun out and fired two shots, one of which hit Raz in the head. In September, on the same day, In September, on the same day, two women were allegedly murdered by their spouses.

A few hours later in Beersheba, police found the body of 67-year-old Irina Graribnov in her apartment, after her husband allegedly beat her to death with a hammer. Najah Mansoor, 35, was found dead in her Kiryat Haim apartment with signs of violence on her body, and her husband was found shortly afterward running through the streets with a knife.

Emily Schrader, Tamar Beeri, Celia Jean and Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.