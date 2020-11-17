Baby dies after alleged child abuse, parents in custody

A four-month-old baby who was allegedly physically abused by his parents in Ashkelon passed away on Tuesday morning in Barzilai Medical Center.The baby was initially evacuated to the hospital by Magen David Adom (MDA), where doctors evaluated the baby's condition and contacted the authorities under suspicion that he had been seriously abused by his parents. The parents were arrested shortly afterwards and, on Sunday, their arrest was extended by five days after police announced that they had gathered additional evidence which strongly supported the claim that the parents had abused the child."He does not respond, he has suffered irreversible brain damage," a police spokesperson said during a court hearing to extend the arrest, at wihch point the baby was still alive "On October 28 he arrived at the hospital with swelling in his head and it was not an accident. They tried to wake him and stop the anesthetics, but he does not respond," the spokesperson added. Doctors from Barzilai Medical Center announced on Monday that the baby was suffering from brain death. He died the following day.Following the announcement, police announced that the investigative team in Ashkelon police station said that they would continue investigating the incident, strongly suspecting that the baby's death was a crime.
The parents were permitted on Friday to visit the baby, which is not a common decision. They were not allowed to make physical contact with their son but rather maintained a safe distance.Celia Jean contributed to this report.