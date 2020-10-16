The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Baby receives life-saving surgery at Israeli hospital to survive birth

The newborn was born with a lump in its throat which blocked its airways, requiring an immediate intervention to survive the birth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 16, 2020 02:30
A newborn baby receiving life-saving surgery at chilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: MIRI GATTENYO/ICHILOV SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
A newborn baby receiving life-saving surgery at chilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: MIRI GATTENYO/ICHILOV SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Israeli medical staff at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv successfully performed life-saving surgery on a newborn baby on Wednesday.
The newborn was born with a lump in its throat which blocked its airways, requiring an immediate intervention to survive the birth.

The doctors performed a combined caesarean section with a laryngectomy, so that the doctors could unblock the child's airways before it left the uterine cavity of the mother - whereas upon departure, the baby would be dependent on manually breathing to survive.
The fetus was identified to have a lump in its neck that interfered with both its trachea and general airways, which would have resulted in immediate death upon birth if untreated.
During the caesarian section, the team of over 30 specialists led by Prof. Ariel Manny, the director of the maternity wards at Icholov, treated the baby by removing the baby's head from the uterine cavity, while the placenta continued to provide food and oxygen to the fetus - and only then performing the surgery to remove the lump from the neck area.
Dr. Ari Dirou, director of the AAG Pediatric Unit and of Dr. Alon Hacham, a senior physician at the hospital's preterm infants, indentified the location of the lump using advanced imaging equipment - creating three dimensional images and prints of the area - and inserted a tube into the baby's airways so that it may breathe properly when taken out of the womb, until it can do so by itslef.
Once Prof. Carolyn Weiniger completed the complex ventilation process, only then was the baby disconnected from the umbilical cord. The baby is now hospitalized in a stable condition, in the premature ward.
"I've been a midwife for over 25 years and every birth is a just as exciting as the first, but this is one of the special ones," said Manny. "Being a part of a procedure that brings life to the world when you hold the fetus' head, most of which is still in its mother's womb, treat it like a fetus and give birth to it at the end of the operation, is a sublime, special and exciting feeling that will stay with me and the staff for a long time."


Tags Surgery Ichilov Hospital Baby
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle over investigating the ‘Submarine Affair’ By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by