Bank Hapoalim named Israel's best bank by Global Finance

Bank Hapoalim was named Israel's best bank and one of the best banks in the Middle East in the Global Finance magazine's 2021 ranking. Global Finance chose winners based on which banks were able to meet the needs of their clients in challenging markets, showing impressive results and good foundations for future success, according to a Bank Hapoalim press release. Among criteria the rankings criteria were banks profitability, geographic spread, property, strategic relationship, innovation in products and other factors.The winners were selected by the editors of Global Finance who worked with bankers, analysts and people who work in finance to decide the ranking.The full ranking includes banks from 150 countries from around the world and will be published in May.
