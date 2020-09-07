Bar mitzvah celebration held in Israeli coronavirus hotel

An impromptu bar mitzvah celebration was held for one of the young occupants of the Ya’arim Hotel in Ma’aleh HaHamisha, which has been designated as a "coronavirus hotel" amid the ongoing health crisis.Coronavirus hotels are being used to house travelers returning from overseas, as well as those diagnosed with COVID-19. Yosef Chaim Biton, 13, and his family were moved to the Ya'arim Hotel from their home in Ashdod after being diagnosed with coronavirus.United Hatzalah medical staff, Yosef got a bar mitzvah to remember.Yosef has an affinity towards United Hatzalah, so his family called the Mevasseret chapter to request they send a few volunteers to cheer him up.The team sent an ambulance followed closely by a parade of ambu-cycles to the hotel for the Bar Mitzvah boy's enjoyment - for Yosef, he basically got a parade of Santa's. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The volunteers called Yosef to the window of the lobby of the hotel, where they wished him well and sent their blessings on his big day. They even prepared a special cake for Yosef to cheer him up even further. Yosef also got a visit from a fire department command truck driver by Reshef Shlmi Sa’adon, who joined the celebration just to see Yosef's smile. “I was very moved to receive this unusual request from the family. Our volunteers, together with those from the local Fire Department, joined forces and took it upon themselves to do what they could to make this a memorable party," said Deputy Head of the Mevasseret Chapter Maor Nachum. "We arrived at the hotel with the sole purpose of making a young man and his family happy, in spite of their being in a tough situation. I wish them, as well as all others who are suffering from this disease a speed full recovery.""May it be God’s will that Yosef Chaim will merit to celebrate another Bar Mitzvah party with his extended family and friends," Nachum concluded.Unfortunately, Yosef's bar mitzvah was due to take place the same time the family was moved into isolation, forcing the Biton family to improvise the celebration.However, thanks to