Bar Siman Tov gets 'hundreds of requests' for isolation exemption each day

Sagi allegedly asked Bar Siman Tov for permission not to go into quarantine, then spoke with Grotto when he was refused.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JUNE 11, 2020 18:27
Outgoing Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov addressed in a Channel 13 interview the allegations against his deputy, Itamar Grotto, who is accused of granting a quarantine exemption to Cypriot-Israeli tycoon Teddy Sagi one week ago.
"First of all, I want to receive his response to the things that were said, and second of all, we may see what the answers are and may need to draw conclusions, but... Itamar has his rights and there is no intention to detract from his rights, and he also has the right to a procedure in which he gives his response fully and directly in the relevant forum," Bar Siman Tov said.
"I do not know Teddy Sagi," he clarified, stating that there will be a clarification procedure. "I also receive hundreds of inquiries every day; a culture of bypassing the mechanism may have been created."
Sagi allegedly asked Bar Siman Tov for permission not to go into quarantine, as is instructed by the government, after he landed in Israel after a trip to Cyprus. He was refused, after which he turned to Grotto, who gave him permission.
Sagi denies speaking to Bar Simon Tov first.


