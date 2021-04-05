The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bat Yam dog abuser convicted for animal abuse, threatening ex-girlfriend

Morrison had gone viral over social media for his videos of him abusing his dog, sparking a 200-strong angry mob crowding outside his apartment within an hour.

By AARON REICH  
APRIL 5, 2021 18:12
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam. (photo credit: AGRICULTURE MINISTRY)
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
(photo credit: AGRICULTURE MINISTRY)
 Alan Morrison, the man who made headlines in October 2020 for brutally abusing his dog and the subsequent angry mob that had ensued, was convicted on Monday for animal abuse and threatening his ex-girlfriend after reaching a plea deal, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported.
Morrison has been sentenced to two months in jail, which will be converted into community service.
An oleh, Morrison had gone viral over Israeli social media for videos of him abusing his dog, Taylor, in an effort to get back at his ex-girlfriend. 
After just one hour since the video went viral, a furious mob of 200 people gathered outside Morrison's residence in the city of Bat Yam.
Local police officers were called to the scene, and had to essentially "smuggle" Morrison out of his own apartment through a window. This was due to the presence of the angry mob, which furiously demanded justice and attempted to physically break into the residence, sparking fears of a potential public lynching.
After being saved from the mob, Morrison was promptly arrested.
Police officers were also able to rescue Taylor alongside a team from the Agriculture Ministry, who had been notified of the incident by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Israel (SPCA), from where the dog was originally adopted.
The incident sparked widespread outcry throughout Israel, with the phrase Bat Yam trending over social media. Multiple politicians spoke out against the incident, many of them even taking to social media to share pictures of their own dogs.
However, some are upset with Morrison being let off with a seemingly light punishment. 
"The whole world watched the severe violence and the vigorous beatings, and we all felt great pain seeing the abuse," the SPCA said in a statement to the Post
"What else does the court need to put this man in prison for years? He should have been given a heavier punishment."
After the abuse was first reported, many Israelis - civilians and lawmakers alike - had voiced complaints that the state's punishments for animal abuse were too light and insufficient at acting as a deterrent.
"It is a shame and disgrace for the judge who imposed such a light punishment on a violent and dangerous man," the SPCA added. "These punishments are not a deterrent and do not serve to prevent the suffering of helpless animals."
They called on the public to protest the ruling.

Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.


Tags crime court bat yam dogs animal abuse
