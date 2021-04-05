Bat Yam dog abuser convicted for animal abuse, threatening ex-girlfriend

Morrison has been sentenced to two months in jail, which will be converted into community service.

An oleh, Morrison had gone viral over Israeli social media for videos of him abusing his dog , Taylor, in an effort to get back at his ex-girlfriend.

After just one hour since the video went viral, a furious mob of 200 people gathered outside Morrison's residence in the city of Bat Yam.

Local police officers were called to the scene, and had to essentially "smuggle" Morrison out of his own apartment through a window. This was due to the presence of the angry mob, which furiously demanded justice and attempted to physically break into the residence, sparking fears of a potential public lynching.

After being saved from the mob, Morrison was promptly arrested.

Police officers were also able to rescue Taylor alongside a team from the Agriculture Ministry, who had been notified of the incident by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Israel (SPCA), from where the dog was originally adopted.

However, some are upset with Morrison being let off with a seemingly light punishment. "The whole world watched the severe violence and the vigorous beatings, and we all felt great pain seeing the abuse," the SPCA said in a statement to the Post. "What else does the court need to put this man in prison for years? He should have been given a heavier punishment." After the abuse was first reported, many Israelis - civilians and lawmakers alike - had voiced complaints that the state's punishments for animal abuse were too light and insufficient at acting as a deterrent. They called on the public to protest the ruling. "It is a shame and disgrace for the judge who imposed such a light punishment on a violent and dangerous man," the SPCA added. "These punishments are not a deterrent and do not serve to prevent the suffering of helpless animals."They called on the public to protest the ruling.

