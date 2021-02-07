Bayit Yehudi is over - Does their public need a party anymore?

On Thursday night at midnight, a key political entity in the State of Israel, which has in one form or another played a role in every Knesset since 1956, was eliminated from the national political map.The Bayit Yehudi Party, the successor to the National Religious Party, failed to unite with another political faction and, due to disastrous polling numbers, decided not to stand in the upcoming elections. The political heir of the NRP – whose leaders such as Haim-Moshe Shapira, Yosef Burg and Zvulun Hammer, made lasting contributions to the Jewish state and which has represented the religious-Zionist community for decades – will now not be represented in the next Knesset of Israel.How did this venerable and ever-present fixture of Israeli politics fall so low?In truth, developments leading to this outcome have been long in the making.The old National Religious Party always faithfully served its constituents by focusing on religious issues; preserving the status quo on religion and state, including personal status issues; and guaranteeing the viability of the religious-Zionist school system and yeshivas.In the last two decades it also focused heavily on advancing the cause of the settlements which religious-Zionists pioneered, but its sphere of influence and the aspirations of its leaders remained focused on these narrow sectoral issues.
By 2009, the Bayit Yehudi Party which was formed out of a merger of the NRP and the smaller Moledet Party, could secure only three seats in the Knesset, while its more conservative and right-wing partner National Union took four seats.At the same time, more and more voters from the religious-Zionist community have voted for no-sectoral parties, almost exclusively on the right, so that during the elections of 2020, some 35% of the sector voted for the Likud, Blue and White-sectoral parties, according to one estimation.In addition, religious-Zionist politicians are prominent in non-sectoral parties, including Health Minister Yuli Edelstein of Likud, Ze'ev Elkin of New Hope and formerly of Likud, Pnina Tamano-Shata of Blue and White, and Elazar Stern of Yesh Atid.In 2012, Naftali Bennett took control of Bayit Yehudi and was able to dramatically increase the Party's appeal with a broader, less sectoral message and the goal of addressing national issues besides just those affecting the religious-Zionist community.Bennett struggled for years against the old NRP establishment, however – in particular its rabbis who had often been consulted by the religious-Zionist politicians on critical issues but whose influence he resisted – until he finally quit the Party he had reshaped to form New Right in 2018.Bennett expressly set up his new Party as a union of religious and secular Israelis, and embraced the more liberal form of religious-Zionism that characterizes his own lifestyle and beliefs.But his New Right Party dramatically, albeit very narrowly, failed to pass the electoral threshold and Bennett while education minister and his political ally Ayelet Shaked while justice minister crashed out of the Knesset.At the same time, the rump of Bayit Yehudi and National Union united together and were able to garner five seats.Now, following the disastrous two-year leadership of Rafi Peretz, Bayit Yehudi has completely collapsed.In its wake, two parties remain. One is Bennett’s Yamina Party, which is essentially a reversion to his New Right initiative combining moderate religious-Zionist figures together with non-religious candidates and promising to address broad national issues.The second is the union of the National Union Party headed by Betzalel Smotrich, together with the anti-gay, religious-Zionist extremists of the Noam Party and the ultra-nationalist, Kahanist extremists of Otzma Yehudit.Bayit Yehudi’s appalling polling figures put it in an awful negotiating position, and after it rejected Smotrich’s attempt to take control of the entire party and its institutions in negotiations ahead of Thursday’s deadline, dropped out of the elections altogether and endorsed Bennett’s Yamina.To some extent, Bayit Yehudi has been squeezed out of the electoral map due to the divergence experienced for many years between the religious-Zionist mainstream and its conservative wing.Perhaps 15% to 20% of the community belongs to this wing, which is more hardline on matters of religion and state, and more radical when it comes to the settlements and policies towards the Palestinians.The more religiously conservative and politically radical elements in the community have gravitated towards Smotrich and his new political alliance since he is focused more narrowly on those sectoral issues of the Jewish, and critically Orthodox, character of the state and the settlements.The interminable infighting in Bayit Yehudi and the ineffective and divisive leadership of Peretz hollowed out the party and left it prostrate and on its knees ahead of the latest election.But the demise of Bayit Yehudi does not necessarily indicate that sectoral politics and concerns for the religious-Zionist public are irrelevant or without political consequence.The Yamina alliance of New Right, Bayit Yehudi and National Union in the March 2020 elections garnered 240,000 votes.And when Bennett ran his New Right outfit in 2019 when trying to become an alternative to the Likud, albeit with a religious-Zionist flavor, he failed spectacularly.Significantly, New Right stalwart MK Matan Kahana has said he wants to be religious services minister, an old religious-Zionist fief which has for a long time been in the hands of the ultra-Orthodox.Kahana has emphasized the importance of a religious-Zionist vision for the country’s Jewish character, albeit a moderate one, and this focus is telling of the appreciation he and Bennett have for the ongoing political power of the sectoral concerns with the religious-Zionist community.This community has without doubt evolved politically over the decades, and a large, influential and successful portion of the sector no longer believes it needs to be taken care of by a sectoral party.This is even a natural development for a community based on an ideology that has always lauded the state and its value to the Jewish people, and espoused the importance of contributing to its success on all levels.But the reality is that large parts of the sector are still invested in the specific needs of the community and its unique values, and ignoring it is electorally perilous – as Bennett found out.Although the National Religious Party and its formal successor Bayit Yehudi have been wiped out politically, the spirit of the political institution continues on.