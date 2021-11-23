BBB launches food truck chain at Dor Alon stations

The BBB hamburger chain is launching a new brand: BBB By the Way – a food truck chain that will run adjacent to Dor Alon gas station complexes throughout the country.

The group has invested about NIS 30 million in the move.

The food trucks will be operated, like all the group’s brands, via franchises, with the group’s current franchisees being given the first right to operate a truck as an additional profit-generating unit.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

In the coming week, two new food trucks, which were brought to Israel from Europe, will start operating and will be installed at the Dor Alon complexes on Road 6 at the Dvira junction in the South and at the Kibbutz Magal interchange in the North.

BBB’s fleet of trucks will offer a reduced menu featuring selected popular BBB dishes, such as burgers, fries, vegan burgers and drinks in aesthetic takeaway packages.

Hamburger (credit: INGIMAGE)

More food trucks are on their way to Israel, with the group’s goal being to open dozens of trucks all over the country.

This is another step in deepening the cooperation between BBB Group and Dor Alon, which acquired 50% of the restaurant group several months ago.