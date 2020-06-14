Be an extra on ‘Fauda’ or learn the tricks of Lior Suchard



Have you always dreamed of being an extra on Fauda and meeting Lior Raz, or having a conversation with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, spend the day with Bar Refaeli during one of her professional photo shoots or learn some of master mentalist Lior Suchard’s secrets that have never been revealed before, while having lunch with him and some of your friends?



In an emergency effort to grant the over 150 wishes that could not be granted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Make-A-Wish Israel has decided to do what they do best and grant wishes, but this time for the public.

Co-founder and CEO Denise Bar-Aharon, together with her creative team, created a “Once in a Lifetime” auction of experiences and items, some of which are listed above. The proceeds from the auction items will go to helping make wishes come true to children in Israel with critical illnesses.

