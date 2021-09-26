The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bedouin build sukkah in Khan al-Ahmar, invite Jews to visit

Khan al-Ahmar has been in the news for a few years after an order was given to evict the residents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 11:10
View of the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
View of the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Bedouin of the Jahalin tribe in Khan al-Ahmar turned one of their tents into a sukkah and invited Jews to come and visit over Sukkot, Ynet reported.
Khan al-Ahmar is located on the road between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea and has been in the news often in the past few years after Regavim filed a petition that demanded that the government fulfill the order that said that buildings that don't get government approval will be destroyed.
In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that the people of Khan al-Ahmar would be evicted and their buildings destroyed, but the government has yet to evict them. 
Three weeks ago a six-month delay was requested by the government.
Members of the Jahalin Bedouin Tribe sit in a tent in Khan al-Ahmar (credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90) Members of the Jahalin Bedouin Tribe sit in a tent in Khan al-Ahmar (credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
The Jahalin tribe is now inviting Jews to visit their sukkah and have refreshments including baking pita. The initiative was started in partnership with "Friends of Jahalin", and according to them, hundreds of Jews visited the sukkah before it closed on Friday.


