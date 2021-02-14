Bedouin burglars rape 10-year-old girl in Southern Israeli town

On Sunday night, the father was interviewed by N12 about the horrific event.

"It is impossible to digest and it is impossible to even imagine," said the girl's father. "It's a nightmare for every human being in the world, and only now after two weeks, we feel ourselves crumbling. Men raped our little girl, and there's nothing we can do. They broke us."

The father continued: "Masked men arrived, one distracting my daughter and the other committing an act of sodomy," he said.

"I did not hear them. I should have executed them, but I left my room too late. A man comes into your house and rapes your daughter, and you cannot shoot him? It doesn't get any lower than that."

According to N12, the girl's father was referencing the story of Ari Schiff, who was charged for manslaughter in the south after shooting at a car thief.

Since the coronavirus pandemic reports of sexual violence have only risen. The ten-year-old girl will begin a lengthy rehabilitation process from the extremely traumatic event, according to N12. It should be noted that three suspects were arrested within a few days on suspicion of committing the act. The court extended their detention until Thursday, N12 reported.



The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) saw a 95% increase in reporting activity to its national WhatsApp hotline since the beginning of the pandemic in Israel. On Saturday, Israel Police arrested suspects Saturday night in the case of a gang rape of a 13-year-old girl. Police had recently opened an investigation into the affair which centered on a 13-year-old minor who was the victim of an alleged gang rape committed by three people, while one other person was standing and watching. On Friday morning the girl was found several hours after she disappeared from her mother's house. Alon Hochmon/Maariv and Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.

