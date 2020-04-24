Beersheba Mishan resident checked negative for coronavirus, now positive



A resident of the Mishan home for the elderly in Beersheba was found negative after being check for the novel coronavirus, returning to the nursing home only to suffer worsening health and is now in critical condition, N12 reported on Friday.

The woman was checked for the virus twice at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon and found negative, yet after she returned home she felt worse and was taken to Soroka Medical Center where her diagnostics tests were found positive for COVID-19. She had been hospitalized on Thursday and is currently in critical condition.





Fourteen residents of Mishan had already died at the time of this report, from coroanvirus and related illnesses. Officials of the elderly people’s home called on the Health Ministry to keep those checked for the virus hospitalized and not offer them the chance to return as they risk infecting other residents.

While the ministry's current policy is to allow those found negative to return to their normal lives at the home. Mishan requested returning patients to stay in isolation for a week. A policy which prevented her infecting other people.



Mishan demanded of the ministry to change its policy, and not allow patients to return until the ministry “examines its actions to prevent such cases from happening again.” In addition, Mishan demanded to get clear printed instructions on how to treat patients found negative.

