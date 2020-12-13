Before training for 2021 Olympics, Israeli athletes get their flu shots

As distribution of new coronavirus vaccines start being distributed around the world, there is new hope that the world can return to its prior normalcy. Israeli athletes have turned their eyes toward the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were cancelled in 2020 and are now scheduled for July-August 2021. Before the intense regiment of Olympic training begins, athletes got their flu shots today at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, setting a public example and protecting their bodies from illness that could weaken their readiness to compete at the top levels.
Among the athletes getting shots Sunday were judoka Ori Sasson, windsurfer Shahar Tzuberi, marathon runner Girma Amare, judoka Peter Paltchik, judoka Inbar Lanir and judoka Maya Goshen.
Among the athletes getting shots Sunday were judoka Ori Sasson, windsurfer Shahar Tzuberi, marathon runner Girma Amare, judoka Peter Paltchik, judoka Inbar Lanir and judoka Maya Goshen.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}